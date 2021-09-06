Vince McMahon Trends On Twitter Following AEW All Out

* JOIN: AEW ALL OUT LIVE DISCORD CHAT *

Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

His name trended following the AEW debut of former WWE Superstars Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan).

Thousands of fans have taken to social media to tag McMahon in posts asking how he will respond to the recent AEW signings and even joked about his reaction to the news.

Other fans have rejoiced at the fact the business is changing and "pro wrestling is back!"

Vince McMahon at tomorrow morning’s board meeting #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/tKzLZWUMH5 — big poppa hump (@GRAPPLESZN) September 6, 2021

Triple H is going to strangle Vince McMahon 💀#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/OBCKlg6pI4 — NAZARIO #FarmerBrockSZN (@mattnazar50) September 6, 2021