CM Punk Believes Arrival Of Bryan Danielson And Adam Cole In AEW Is Bigger Than Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash In WCW

During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling.

Punk believes their debuts are bigger than Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash joining WCW back in the mid-90s.

"Obviously, I think it's going to be very impactful. I'm not personally in the business of war or competing. I know who the competition is and who the competition isn't. To me, we focus on ourselves. We focus on the talent. We focus on the people in the building and I think that's how we grow. It's not about throwing stones and I know TNT loves ratings and I know everybody's going to look at that stuff and compare that. For a company that's only been around for two years, I think they're doing great. If you're competing with somebody on another night that's got a 30-year headstart, that's fine. But to me, our competition is our audience. As long as we keep them engaged and keep them happy, and I think that, to bring it back around, that's what we're doing. So, I'm not Hogan or Savage. Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they're not The Outsiders, I see the parallels, but this is totally different. I'll go ahead and say it and people can quote me and they'll be pissed off about it, but to me, this is bigger,"