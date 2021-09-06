Bryan Danielson Delivers An Off-Promo Following AEW All Out

* JOIN: AEW ALL OUT LIVE DISCORD CHAT *

Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut on Sunday night at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Lucha Express, who were being attacked in the ring by The Elite and Adam Cole.

Following the live broadcast, Bryan delivered a hot promo to the crowd in attendance and said he had a great time and loved working in WWE but still has a lot left to give. He said the reason he decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling is firstly due to the talent who have been around the company since day one, secondly the fan base, and "The third reason, I am a wrestler. I never left wrestling. I took wrestling whenever I went. I said wrestling when I wasn’t supposed to say it. Now, I am here to goddam wrestle.”

He ended his promo and said, "AEW….LET’S FUCKING GO!"