Adam Cole AND Bryan Danielson Appear at AEW All Out After the Main Event Match!

After the conclusion of tonight's AEW All Out main event match, which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retain his title against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage, AEW gave their fans not just one, but two, major surprises.

First, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole appeared to be confronting Omega, but Cole then turned heel and reunited with his former Bullet Club stablemates, declaring that The Elite are the most dominant faction in all of professional wrestling.

It appeared as though The Elite were going to stand tall to close out the show until former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson (known as Daniel Bryan to WWE fans) made his debut in AEW as well.