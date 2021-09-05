Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Christian Cage at All Out

. @KennyOmegamanX is STILL the #AEW World Champion, handing @Christian4Peeps his first AEW loss. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/4Bte836XhC

After a competitive bout between the two, Omega finished off Cage with a One-Winged Angel from the top rope.

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against the man who previously defeated him for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, Christian Cage.

Adam Cole Comments On Joining AEW

Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW managed to keep his debut a surprise for all.

Vince McMahon Trends On Twitter Following AEW All Out

Vince McMahon's name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of former WWE Superstars Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

AEW All Out Results (September 5th 2021)

We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. It has been a year and a half in fact since Revolution.

CM Punk Believes Arrival Of Bryan Danielson And Adam Cole In AEW Is Bigger Than Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash In WCW

During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk believes their debuts are bigger than Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash in WCW.

CM Punk Reveals He 'Got A Boner' Over Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's AEW Signings

Closing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view were the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson who are now both All Elite! During the post-show press conference after AEW All Out, CM Punk was asked his reaction.

AEW Full Gear Has A New Date In November

During tonight's AEW All Elite 2021, the company revealed their next big PPV, Full Gear will now take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. There has been a date change as it was originally set to take place on a different date.

Three Big Matches Set For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite On TNT

As seen during tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance in a face-off and short scuffle with Jon Moxley. It was announced later in the PPV that they will face each other.

Bryan Danielson Delivers An Off-Promo Following AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut on Sunday night at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Lucha Express, who were being attacked in the ring by The Elite.

After the conclusion of tonight's AEW All Out main event match, which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retain his title against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson appeared.

Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Christian Cage at All Out

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against the man who previously defeated him for the IMPACT Wrestling [...] Sep 05 - In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against the man who previously defeated him for the IMPACT Wrestling [...]

Paul Wight Defeats Q.T. Marshall at AEW All Out

In his first match in All Elite Wrestling, the legendary Paul Wight picked up a win over Q.T. Marshall with a Chokeslam at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

C.M. Punk Defeats Darby Allin at AEW All Out

In his first professional wrestling match since 2014, C.M. Punk defeated Darby Allin with the Go To Sleep at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Chris Jericho Defeats Maxwell Jacob Friedman to Save His Career at AEW All Out

The in-ring career of the legendary Chris Jericho is not over yet! The "Demo God" forced Maxwell Jacob Friedman to submit to the Liontamer/Walls of Jericho after the match was restarted. Initially, MJF appeared to have won.

Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) Wins Casino Battle Royale at All Out to Earn Future Women's Title Shot

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's All Out pay-per-view. She competed in the Casino Battle Royale after drawing the Joker card and won.

Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) made her debut in All Elite Wrestling during tonight's All Out pay-per-view during the Casino Battle Royale.

The Lucha Brothers Defeat The Young Bucks for AEW World Tag Team Titles at All Out

The reign of The Young Bucks has come to an end. At tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks in a Steel Cage Match to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship Against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retained her championship against Kris Statlander at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley Defeats Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, Gets Confronted by Minoru Suzuki

Jon Moxley picked up a victory over Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. After the match, Moxley was confronted by another Japanese legend in the form of Minoru Suzuki.

Miro Retains TNT Championship Against Eddie Kingston at AEW All Out

In the opening bout of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, TNT Champion Miro successfully retained his title against Eddie Kingston by pinfall.

Best Friends & Jurassic Express Defeat HFO at AEW All Out Pre-Show, The Butcher Returns After the Match

At tonight's AEW All Out pre-show, the team of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry defeated Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2 in a Ten-Man Tag Team Match.

CM Punk's Final Tweet Before Tonight's AEW All Out

One of the most anticipated matches in recent professional wrestling history will take place tonight on pay-per-view as CM Punk returns to in-ring action at AEW All Out 2021. Ahead of his first match in seven years, Punk posted on Twitter.

WATCH: The AEW All Out 2021 Buy-In Pre-Show

It's time for AEW All Out! Watch the pre-show/ buy-in on YouTube below:

News On Adam Cole's Status For AEW All Out

Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view will no doubt feature a surprise or two and many are wondering if former WWE Superstar Adam Cole who recently became a free agent will show up during the big event.

News On What Match Will Main Event AEW All Out 2021

Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer is reporting Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship will main event tonights All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Many had wondered if CM Punk vs Darby Allin would close the show.