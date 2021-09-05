C.M. Punk Defeats Darby Allin at AEW All Out

The Best in the World! @CMPunk wins in his first match back in 7 years! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/SOpg6VsYWL

In his first professional wrestling match since 2014, C.M. Punk defeated Darby Allin with the Go To Sleep at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Paul Wight Defeats Q.T. Marshall at AEW All Out

In his first match in All Elite Wrestling, the legendary Paul Wight picked up a win over Q.T. Marshall with a Chokeslam at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

In his first professional wrestling match since 2014, C.M. Punk defeated Darby Allin with the Go To Sleep at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Chris Jericho Defeats Maxwell Jacob Friedman to Save His Career at AEW All Out

The in-ring career of the legendary Chris Jericho is not over yet! The "Demo God" forced Maxwell Jacob Friedman to submit to the Liontamer/Walls of Jericho after the match was restarted.

Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) Wins Casino Battle Royale at All Out to Earn Future Women's Title Shot

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's All Out pay-per-view. She competed in the Casino Battle Royale after drawing the Joker card and won the match to earn a future AEW Women's World Championship match.

Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) made her debut in All Elite Wrestling during tonight's All Out pay-per-view during the Casino Battle Royale.

The Lucha Brothers Defeat The Young Bucks for AEW World Tag Team Titles at All Out

The reign of The Young Bucks has come to an end. At tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks in a Steel Cage Match to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship Against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retained her championship against Kris Statlander at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley Defeats Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, Gets Confronted by Minoru Suzuki

Jon Moxley picked up a victory over Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. After the match, Moxley was confronted by another Japanese legend in the form of Minoru Suzuki.

Miro Retains TNT Championship Against Eddie Kingston at AEW All Out

In the opening bout of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, TNT Champion Miro successfully retained his title against Eddie Kingston by pinfall.

Best Friends & Jurassic Express Defeat HFO at AEW All Out Pre-Show, The Butcher Returns After the Match

At tonight's AEW All Out pre-show, the team of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry defeated Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2 in a Ten-Man Tag Team Match.

CM Punk's Final Tweet Before Tonight's AEW All Out

One of the most anticipated matches in recent professional wrestling history will take place tonight on pay-per-view as CM Punk returns to in-ring action at AEW All Out 2021. Ahead of his first match in seven years, Punk posted a simple tweet.

WATCH: The AEW All Out 2021 Buy-In Pre-Show

It's time for AEW All Out! Watch the pre-show/ buy-in on YouTube below:

News On Adam Cole's Status For AEW All Out

Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view will no doubt feature a surprise or two and many are wondering if former WWE Superstar Adam Cole who recently became a free agent will show up during the big event.

News On What Match Will Main Event AEW All Out 2021

Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer is reporting Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship will main event tonights All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Many had wondered if CM Punk vs Darby Allin would close the show.

SPOILER: Latest On Major AEW All Out Appearance

Former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is believed to be making his All Elite Wrestling debut at tonights All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Rumors of Danielson signing with AEW have been rampant for months.

Sasha Banks Posts "Final Countdown" by Europe On Twitter, Hinting At WWE Return?

Sasha Banks has seemingly hinted at when her WWE return will be, with a tweet that simply reads "12" with a glowing star next to it. The tweet also embedded "The Final Countdown" by Europe.

Injured AEW Stars In Chicago For Tonight's All Out Pay-Per-View

AEW All Out is tonight at 8 pm ET at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. A couple of reports from Fightful Select reveal that two injured AEW stars are in Chicago for the pay-per-view.

Kevin Dunn Sells Over $1 Million Of WWE Stock

WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn has sold 23,500 WWE stocks on September 2. The sale was revealed in documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

AEW All Out 2021 Available On FITE TV In The United States

FITE TV has announced that for the first time ever tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view will be available in the United States. Traditionally, AEW PPV's are available on traditional pay-per-view platforms.

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/5

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/5 courtesy of Josh Lopez via WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AEW All Out Predictions

Well, here we are, less than 12 hours away from what is almost certain to be AEW's biggest Pay Per View to date in terms of sales. CM Punk has ensured more eyes than ever before on AEW so they have to deliver tonight.

WWE NXT UK Is NOT Shutting Down

A number of inaccurate reports regarding WWE NXT UK shutting are circulating on social media, stemming from confusion regarding WWE shutting down a UK holdings company. Jim Smallman, NXT UK Creative Team member, has clarified that NXT UK is not shutting down.

WWE UK Holdings Dissolved Sparking Fears For NXT UK

A WWE UK holdings company has been dissolved which has naturally sparked concern among fans on social media concerning the future of the NXT UK brand. A "Final Gazette Notice" was posted for WWE UK Holdings Limited.

