What a battle! @RealBrittBaker retains her #AEW Women's Title! How to order #AEWAllOut : https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/OwzcWmticp

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retained her championship against Kris Statlander at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) Wins Casino Battle Royale at All Out to Earn Future Women's Title Shot

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's All Out pay-per-view. She compet[...] Sep 05 - Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's All Out pay-per-view. She compet[...]

Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) Makes AEW Debut at All Out During Casino Battle Royale

Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) made her debut in All Elite Wrestling during tonight's All Out pay-per-view during the Casino Battl[...] Sep 05 - Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) made her debut in All Elite Wrestling during tonight's All Out pay-per-view during the Casino Battl[...]

The Lucha Brothers Defeat The Young Bucks for AEW World Tag Team Titles at All Out

The reign of The Young Bucks has come to an end. At tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks in a Ste[...] Sep 05 - The reign of The Young Bucks has come to an end. At tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks in a Ste[...]

Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship Against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retained her championship against Kris Statlander at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. [...] Sep 05 - AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retained her championship against Kris Statlander at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. [...]

Jon Moxley Defeats Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, Gets Confronted by Minoru Suzuki

Jon Moxley picked up a victory over Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. After the match, Moxley was confro[...] Sep 05 - Jon Moxley picked up a victory over Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. After the match, Moxley was confro[...]

Miro Retains TNT Championship Against Eddie Kingston at AEW All Out

In the opening bout of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, TNT Champion Miro successfully retained his title against Eddie Kingston by pinfa[...] Sep 05 - In the opening bout of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, TNT Champion Miro successfully retained his title against Eddie Kingston by pinfa[...]

Best Friends & Jurassic Express Defeat HFO at AEW All Out Pre-Show, The Butcher Returns After the Match

At tonight's AEW All Out pre-show, the team of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry defeated [...] Sep 05 - At tonight's AEW All Out pre-show, the team of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry defeated [...]

CM Punk's Final Tweet Before Tonight's AEW All Out

One of the most anticipated matches in recent professional wrestling history will take place tonight on pay-per-view as CM Punk returns to in-ring act[...] Sep 05 - One of the most anticipated matches in recent professional wrestling history will take place tonight on pay-per-view as CM Punk returns to in-ring act[...]

WATCH: The AEW All Out 2021 Buy-In Pre-Show

It’s time for AEW All Out! Watch the pre-show/ buy-in on YouTube below: * JOIN: AEW ALL OUT LIVE DISCORD CHAT *[...] Sep 05 - It’s time for AEW All Out! Watch the pre-show/ buy-in on YouTube below: * JOIN: AEW ALL OUT LIVE DISCORD CHAT *[...]

News On Adam Cole's Status For AEW All Out

Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view will no doubt feature a surprise or two and many are wondering if former WWE Superstar Adam Cole who recently [...] Sep 05 - Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view will no doubt feature a surprise or two and many are wondering if former WWE Superstar Adam Cole who recently [...]

News On What Match Will Main Event AEW All Out 2021

Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer is reporting Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship will main event tonights All Out 2021 pay-p[...] Sep 05 - Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer is reporting Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship will main event tonights All Out 2021 pay-p[...]

SPOILER: Latest On Major AEW All Out Appearance

Former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is believed to be making his All Elite Wrestling debut at tonights All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Rumo[...] Sep 05 - Former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is believed to be making his All Elite Wrestling debut at tonights All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Rumo[...]

Sasha Banks Posts "Final Countdown" by Europe On Twitter, Hinting At WWE Return?

Sasha Banks has seemingly hinted at when her WWE return will be, with a tweet that simply reads "12" with a glowing star next to it. The tweet also e[...] Sep 05 - Sasha Banks has seemingly hinted at when her WWE return will be, with a tweet that simply reads "12" with a glowing star next to it. The tweet also e[...]

Injured AEW Stars In Chicago For Tonight's All Out Pay-Per-View

AEW All Out is tonight at 8 pm ET at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. A couple of reports from Fightful Select reveal that two names are o[...] Sep 05 - AEW All Out is tonight at 8 pm ET at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. A couple of reports from Fightful Select reveal that two names are o[...]

Kevin Dunn Sells Over $1 Million Of WWE Stock

WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn has sold 23,500 WWE stocks on September 2. The sale was revealed in [...] Sep 05 - WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn has sold 23,500 WWE stocks on September 2. The sale was revealed in [...]

AEW All Out 2021 Available On FITE TV In The United States

FITE TV has announced that for the first time ever tonight’s AEW All Out pay-per-view will be available in the United States. Traditionally, AE[...] Sep 05 - FITE TV has announced that for the first time ever tonight’s AEW All Out pay-per-view will be available in the United States. Traditionally, AE[...]

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/5

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/5 courtesy of Josh Lopez via WrestlingHeadlines.com. First Match: Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Is[...] Sep 05 - NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/5 courtesy of Josh Lopez via WrestlingHeadlines.com. First Match: Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Is[...]

AEW All Out Predictions

Well, here we are, less than 12 hours away from what is almost certain to be AEW's biggest Pay Per View to date in terms of sales. CM Punk has ensured[...] Sep 05 - Well, here we are, less than 12 hours away from what is almost certain to be AEW's biggest Pay Per View to date in terms of sales. CM Punk has ensured[...]

WWE NXT UK Is NOT Shutting Down

A number of inaccurate reports regarding WWE NXT UK shutting are circulating on social media, stemming from confusion regarding WWE shutting down a UK[...] Sep 05 - A number of inaccurate reports regarding WWE NXT UK shutting are circulating on social media, stemming from confusion regarding WWE shutting down a UK[...]

WWE UK Holdings Dissolved Sparking Fears For NXT UK

A WWE UK holdings company has been dissolved which has naturally sparked concern among fans on social media concerning the future of the NXT UK brand.[...] Sep 05 - A WWE UK holdings company has been dissolved which has naturally sparked concern among fans on social media concerning the future of the NXT UK brand.[...]

Win A $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card To Celebrate Tonight's AEW All Out

WrestlingNewsSource.com recently celebrated our 15th year online, ahead of tonight's AEW All Out, we're giving you one final chance to WIN a $50 Pro W[...] Sep 05 - WrestlingNewsSource.com recently celebrated our 15th year online, ahead of tonight's AEW All Out, we're giving you one final chance to WIN a $50 Pro W[...]

CM Punk Slams AEW Haters, Tells Them To 'Shut The F**k Up'

During a promo after last night’s special episode of AEW Dark CM Punk slammed fans who are haters of AEW. He said: “Last week, in [...] Sep 05 - During a promo after last night’s special episode of AEW Dark CM Punk slammed fans who are haters of AEW. He said: “Last week, in [...]

New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Crowned

NJPW issued the following: Loaded boot spikes a punch to create new Jr. Tag Champions 【WGS】El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru reclaim junior tag[...] Sep 05 - NJPW issued the following: Loaded boot spikes a punch to create new Jr. Tag Champions 【WGS】El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru reclaim junior tag[...]

Kurt Angle Was Genuinely Surprised WWE Let Daniel Bryan Go

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle discussed his surprise regarding Daniel Bryan leaving WWE. Angle said he was genuinely[...] Sep 05 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle discussed his surprise regarding Daniel Bryan leaving WWE. Angle said he was genuinely[...]