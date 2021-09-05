News On Adam Cole's Status For AEW All Out

* JOIN: AEW ALL OUT LIVE DISCORD CHAT *

Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view will no doubt feature a surprise or two and many are wondering if former WWE Superstar Adam Cole who recently became a free agent will show up during the big event.

Fightful Select is reporting Cole has not been seen prior to tonight's event and talent has not been told about him joining the promotion.

"The AEW roster have not been officially informed or told that Adam Cole was joining the company, or that he’d be at All Out. To the contrast, CM Punk arrived at the venue the day of his debut, was not hidden, and socialized prior to the show."

