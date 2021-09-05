*
JOIN: * AEW ALL OUT LIVE DISCORD CHAT
News On Adam Cole's Status For AEW All Out
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2021
Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view will no doubt feature a surprise or two and many are wondering if former WWE Superstar Adam Cole who recently became a free agent will show up during the big event.
Fightful Select is reporting Cole has not been seen prior to tonight's event and talent has not been told about him joining the promotion.
"The AEW roster have not been officially informed or told that Adam Cole was joining the company, or that he’d be at All Out. To the contrast, CM Punk arrived at the venue the day of his debut, was not hidden, and socialized prior to the show."
Despite this, we know of one major surprise planned for tonight's event,
click here for more.
https://wrestlr.me/70303/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 05
Sep 05 - Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's All Out pay-per-view. She compet[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) made her debut in All Elite Wrestling during tonight's All Out pay-per-view during the Casino Battl[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - The reign of The Young Bucks has come to an end. At tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks in a Ste[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retained her championship against Kris Statlander at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. [...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - Jon Moxley picked up a victory over Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. After the match, Moxley was confro[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - In the opening bout of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, TNT Champion Miro successfully retained his title against Eddie Kingston by pinfa[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - At tonight's AEW All Out pre-show, the team of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry defeated [...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - One of the most anticipated matches in recent professional wrestling history will take place tonight on pay-per-view as CM Punk returns to in-ring act[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - It’s time for AEW All Out! Watch the pre-show/ buy-in on YouTube below: * JOIN: AEW ALL OUT LIVE DISCORD CHAT *[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view will no doubt feature a surprise or two and many are wondering if former WWE Superstar Adam Cole who recently [...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer is reporting Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship will main event tonights All Out 2021 pay-p[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - Former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is believed to be making his All Elite Wrestling debut at tonights All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Rumo[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - Sasha Banks has seemingly hinted at when her WWE return will be, with a tweet that simply reads "12" with a glowing star next to it. The tweet also e[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - AEW All Out is tonight at 8 pm ET at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. A couple of reports from Fightful Select reveal that two names are o[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn has sold 23,500 WWE stocks on September 2. The sale was revealed in [...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - FITE TV has announced that for the first time ever tonight’s AEW All Out pay-per-view will be available in the United States. Traditionally, AE[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/5 courtesy of Josh Lopez via WrestlingHeadlines.com. First Match: Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Is[...]
Sep 05 AEW All Out Predictions Well, here we are, less than 12 hours away from what is almost certain to be AEW's biggest Pay Per View to date in terms of sales. CM Punk has ensured[...]
Sep 05 - Well, here we are, less than 12 hours away from what is almost certain to be AEW's biggest Pay Per View to date in terms of sales. CM Punk has ensured[...]
Sep 05 WWE NXT UK Is NOT Shutting Down A number of inaccurate reports regarding WWE NXT UK shutting are circulating on social media, stemming from confusion regarding WWE shutting down a UK[...]
Sep 05 - A number of inaccurate reports regarding WWE NXT UK shutting are circulating on social media, stemming from confusion regarding WWE shutting down a UK[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - A WWE UK holdings company has been dissolved which has naturally sparked concern among fans on social media concerning the future of the NXT UK brand.[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - WrestlingNewsSource.com recently celebrated our 15th year online, ahead of tonight's AEW All Out, we're giving you one final chance to WIN a $50 Pro W[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - During a promo after last night’s special episode of AEW Dark CM Punk slammed fans who are haters of AEW. He said: “Last week, in [...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - NJPW issued the following: Loaded boot spikes a punch to create new Jr. Tag Champions 【WGS】El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru reclaim junior tag[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle discussed his surprise regarding Daniel Bryan leaving WWE. Angle said he was genuinely[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho said that he believess AEW Dynamite will pull in a higher viewership than WWE's flagsh[...]