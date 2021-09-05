SPOILER: Latest On Major AEW All Out Appearance

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is believed to be making his All Elite Wrestling debut at tonights All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Rumors of Danielson signing with AEW have been rampant all summer.

Bryan's debut was recently moved to the All Out PPV after reports initially claimed that his debut would be held at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22 in New York City.

Fightful Select today reports that many talents within AEW are of the belief that Bryan Danielson, formally Daniel Bryan will show up at tonight's All Out.

CM Punk recently spoke to Renee Paquette on her "Oral Sessions" podcast and teased the possibility of Danielson and joining AEW as well when talking about a tag-team partner

"I wanna wrestle the Young Bucks. I’ve gotta find the right tag partner for that. I mean, if we’re fantasy booking, it’s…when does this come out? Saturday? OK… I don’t think it’s necessarily giving away spoilers, it’s just me putting my booker hat on. Of all the possibilities, I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It’s so obvious that’s what you do,"