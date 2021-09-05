Sasha Banks Posts "Final Countdown" by Europe On Twitter, Hinting At WWE Return?

* JOIN: AEW ALL OUT LIVE DISCORD CHAT *

Sasha Banks has seemingly hinted at when her WWE return will be, with a tweet that simply reads "12" with a glowing star next to it.

The tweet also embedded "The Final Countdown" by Europe, which is notoriously the former entrance music of Bryan Danielson during his run on the independent scene. Rumors are abound that Danielson is headed to AEW for tonight's All Out.

The connection here is notable due to the fact that after CM Punk made his long awaited AEW debut, Becky Lynch made her long awaited WWE return replacing Banks at SummerSlam in the SmackDown Women's Championship match. The CM Punk debut has remained connected to the speculation of Bryan's AEW debut coming along with it.

Twelve days from now will be the episode of SmackDown set to broadcast live on September 17th.