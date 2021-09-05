WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sep 05 - AEW All Out is tonight at 8 pm ET at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. A couple of reports from Fightful Select reveal that two names are occurring in Chicago for the pay-per-view, the firs[...]
Sep 05
Kevin Dunn Sells Over $1 Million Of WWE Stock WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn has sold 23,500 WWE stocks on September 2. The sale was revealed in documents filed with the United States Securities [...]
Sep 05 - WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn has sold 23,500 WWE stocks on September 2. The sale was revealed in documents filed with the United States Securities [...]
Sep 05 - FITE TV has announced that for the first time ever tonight’s AEW All Out pay-per-view will be available in the United States. Traditionally, AEW PPV's are available on traditional pay-per-view [...]
Sep 05 - NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/5 courtesy of Josh Lopez via WrestlingHeadlines.com. First Match: Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan To[...]
Sep 05
AEW All Out Predictions Well, here we are, less than 12 hours away from what is almost certain to be AEW's biggest Pay Per View to date in terms of sales. CM Punk has ensured more eyes than ever before on AEW so they have to[...]
Sep 05 - Well, here we are, less than 12 hours away from what is almost certain to be AEW's biggest Pay Per View to date in terms of sales. CM Punk has ensured more eyes than ever before on AEW so they have to[...]
Sep 05
WWE NXT UK Is NOT Shutting Down A number of inaccurate reports regarding WWE NXT UK shutting are circulating on social media, stemming from confusion regarding WWE shutting down a UK holdings company. Jim Smallman, NXT UK Creative [...]
Sep 05 - A number of inaccurate reports regarding WWE NXT UK shutting are circulating on social media, stemming from confusion regarding WWE shutting down a UK holdings company. Jim Smallman, NXT UK Creative [...]
Sep 05
WWE UK Holdings Dissolved Sparking Fears For NXT UK A WWE UK holdings company has been dissolved which has naturally sparked concern among fans on social media concerning the future of the NXT UK brand. A "Final Gazette Notice" was posted for WWE UK H[...]
Sep 05 - A WWE UK holdings company has been dissolved which has naturally sparked concern among fans on social media concerning the future of the NXT UK brand. A "Final Gazette Notice" was posted for WWE UK H[...]
Sep 05 - WrestlingNewsSource.com recently celebrated our 15th year online, ahead of tonight's AEW All Out, we're giving you one final chance to WIN a $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card! We've come a long way si[...]
Sep 05 - NJPW issued the following: Loaded boot spikes a punch to create new Jr. Tag Champions 【WGS】El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru reclaim junior tag gold The first of four championship matches on d[...]
Sep 05 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle discussed his surprise regarding Daniel Bryan leaving WWE. Angle said he was genuinely surprised that WWE let Daniel Bryan considering h[...]
Sep 05 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho said that he believess AEW Dynamite will pull in a higher viewership than WWE's flagship brand Monday Night RAW in the next 4-6 months.
[...]
Sep 05 - During a recent AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan discussed Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega which will take place at tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Check out the highlights below: On Chri[...]
Sep 05 - Tonight AEW presents the 2021 All Out pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Chicago Illinois, which features CM Punk wrestling his first matchup in seven years. Below is the final announced card fo[...]
Sep 05 - AEW's Jon Moxley is the new Game Changer Wrestling World Champion On Saturday night in Chicago during the GCW War Games, AEW star Moxley won the title from Matt Cardona after he had issued an open ch[...]
Sep 04 - The following was issued to us: SGT. SLAUGHTER, RIKISHI, "DANGEROUS" DANNY DAVIS, HEIDI LEE MORGAN, SAMU, CROWBAR, ECW ORIGINALS, AND MORE TAKING PART IN THE RETURN OF ISPW WRESTLING SHOW TOMORROW IN[...]
Sep 04 - AEW announced on Saturday that Julia Hart has been removed from the Casino Battle Royal after she was attacked on AEW Dark. Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill attacked following her match on the YouTube broa[...]
Sep 04 - Don West revealed on Twitter Saturday that his cancer is in remission. The former TNA announcer recently announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and he would be undergoing tr[...]
Sep 04 - AEW Superstar CM Punk posted an Instagram Live video teasing the possible ring gear he’ll be wearing during tomorrow's AEW All Out pay-per-view event. In the video, his Chicago trunks and kick [...]
Sep 04 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX are in. The episode drew an average of 2.147 million viewers, which is down from last Friday’s SmackDown average of 2.874 millio[...]
Sep 04
AEW Dark Results (Saturday September 4th 2021) As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago, Illinois. We're just 24 hours away from All Out [...]
Sep 04 - As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago, Illinois. We're just 24 hours away from All Out [...]
Sep 04 - AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx- Frankie Kazarian vs.[...]
Sep 04
Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]
Sep 04 - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]
Sep 04 - We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office [...]
Sep 04
Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]
Sep 04 - In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]