AEW All Out Predictions

Well, here we are, less than 12 hours away from what is almost certain to be AEW's biggest Pay Per View to date in terms of sales. CM Punk has ensured more eyes than ever before on AEW so they have to deliver on Sunday at AEW All Out in Chicago, Illinois. The NOW Arena has already hosted a Dynamite and a Rampage in addition to Dark and Elevation this week, but this is the big one. But what's going to happen? Well, I'm going to tell you exactly who I think comes away from Chicago victorious, and who will have wounds to lick heading into Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday. I want to wish you all a Happy All Out Day, and now lets get straight into the card.

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) & Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) w/ Marko Stunt vs. Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans)) w/ The Blade

It's truly amazing that AEW can add a match with this many stars in to a PPV Buy In at less than a weeks notice and still have a long term story that links all of these men together. The HFO have basically been feuding with every midcard babyface since the faction's debut and that includes all of the men on the other side of the ring. There's abolutely no reason that the babyfaces don't get the win here to get the crowd in a good mood to start the show. I'd expect Jungle Boy to get the pin to pick up the victory.

Winner: Best Friends & Jurassic Express

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa vs. The Bunny vs. Big Swole vs. Tay Conti vs. Diamante vs. Penelope Ford vs. Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura vs. Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Abadon vs. Leyla Hirsch vs. KiLynn King vs. Rebel vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay vs. Riho vs. Skye Blue vs. JOKER: Ruby Soho

No shock with the joker here, everyone expects ex-WWE superstar Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott & Heidi Lovelace) to show up and I don't expect any kind of swerve. Ruby has been a free agent since leaving WWE and I think the AEW women's division is as perfect a fit for her as she is for it. With regards to the match, there are a few strong contenders to win this including Ruby herself, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa or even the returning Anna Jay. You could also possibly see an outside shot from someone like Tay Conti, Nyla Rose or Riho who finally will be returning to AEW programming following her adverse reaction to the Covid vaccine. However, for me, it has to be Thunder Rosa going after Britt after their epic Lights Out match earlier in the year. Everyone wants a rematch and I think it's about time we got one!

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Who will win tonight's Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut and earn a shot at the #AEW Women's World Championship? Tune in to All Out TONIGHT at 8e/5p LIVE on PPV: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/aU5ObnDSWr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

This match feels like a disappointment after we've been teased with Moxley vs Tanahashi for weeks on both AEW programming as well as New Japan. But this is Jon Moxley on PPV and Jon Moxley doesn't have bad matches on PPV. Kojima is a legitimate threat but realistically, we are going to get that Tanahashi match sooner or later so Mox losing here makes little sense on the journey there. Also, Moxley just won the GCW title from Matt Cardona last night so he's going to come into this one in excellent form. I don't think Kojima can handle the Death Rider.

Winner Jon Moxley

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall w/Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

This one looked like a squash match until Billy Gunn thought he was Seth Rollins on Wednesday and took a steel chair to Paul Wights surgically repaired hip and then delivered one more chair shot to his skull. Now we have to wait and see if that's the excuse for a QT win or if it's just to try and sell us that he has any chance. For me, it's the latter. Paul Wight to win in less than 5 minutes and then we won't see him in the ring until he's Captain Insano again.

Winner: Paul Wight

Wrestling legend @PaulWight steps back into the ring to fight @realmmarshall1 of #TheFactory at #AEWAllOut THIS SUNDAY Sept. 5 LIVE on PPV at 8e/5p! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, and @FiteTV (Internationally) pic.twitter.com/vJ5AmLudKR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2021

Chris Jericho vs. MJF: If Jericho loses, he will not wrestle in AEW again

Well, I always thought we would get this match at All Out but I didn't think it would be like this. The stipulation has been set and we could well be about to watch the ending of the career of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. MJF has already got 3 victories over Jericho, whilst Jericho is yet to defeat MJF one on one. He has to change that and I'm calling exactly that result. Please. I don't think I could stand Max if he wins again.

Winner: Chris Jericho

The FINAL FIGHT between @IAmJericho and @The_MJF happens TONIGHT at #AEWAllOut LIVE on Pay-Per-View at 8e/5p ! If Jericho loses, he will never wrestle in #AEW again! Find out how you can watch #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/xu27F2B7IW pic.twitter.com/VgzfcDe8i0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021

TNT Championship Match: Miro (C) vs. Eddie Kingston

This has to be one of the most efficient feud builds in wrestling history. This program can't have had longer than 10 minutes of TV time all told and yet this is one of the most anticipated matches for me. I think Eddie is going to defeat Miro for the title.... but not here. I think something happens which causes the result of this match to have a question mark next to it where Miro retains. Perhaps we finally get an appearance from the hot wife Miro has told us so much about since transforming into the redeemer. Could you see CJ Perry (FKA Lana) back in wrestling as Miro's valet? Regardless, we are getting a rematch of this at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in New York in a couple of weeks and Eddie will win the title in his home town.

Winner: Miro (Retains)

.@MadKing1981 will try to dethrone the undefeated TNT Champion @ToBeMiro tomorrow night at #AEWAllOut LIVE at 8e/5p on PPV! Find out how you can watch All Out: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/U1aMURjtfl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021

AEW Tag Team Championships Match: Young Bucks (C) (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) in a Steel Cage

This one is probably the hardest match to call on this card as you could make a good argument for both teams to win. Regardless of that though, if you remember the Escalera De La Muerte at the first ever Double Or Nothing, these two teams can work a gimmick match so I'm expecting this cage match to potentially steal the whole show. God knows what these 4 men have planned but I can't wait to see it. I was leaning towards a Young Bucks win before they pinned Fenix on Dynamite. Now I can't see them beating the Lucha Bros twice in a row like that so I'm going to go for a title switch here.

Winners: Lucha Brother (NEW CHAMPIONS)

Two of the top tag teams in the world will be locked inside a STEEL CAGE with the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at stake when the @youngbucks defend against the #LuchaBros at #AEWAllOut this Sunday at 8e/5p LIVE on PPV! Find out how you can watch #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/xu27F2B7IW pic.twitter.com/An1fef1hGW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

AEW Women's Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D (C) w/ Rebel & Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

This match has all the potential to be one of the best women's matches AEW have put on to date. Whether this can reach the levels of Serena Deeb vs. Riho from Double or Nothing remains to be seen but both Britt and Kris have the ablility to hit that gear and top it. The power of Statlander is a big threat for Baker but I fancy the good doctor to retain with the help of her two associates on the outside. I expect a distraction will be the key here and will allow Britt to get to the lockjaw and tap Statlander out.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D (Retains)

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

I never thought I'd ever be lucky enough to write my predictions on a wrestling website, let alone be privileged to be tasked with predicting CM Punk's first match back for 7 years. The result of this match isn't really in doubt for me, Punk can't lose his first match back. The main question here is where on the card this slots in and I think this will be the co-main event. I don't see AEW putting this on first and possibly burning the crowd out and I don't see them putting this last and potentially devaluing the prestige of the World Championship. With regards to the match itself, I think we're in for a classic here. I don't think Punk comes back if he doesn't know for sure he's able to go. He has always been an excellent seller so Darby should get over in defeat, but Punk has to win here for me. Keep an eye out for a Coffin Drop being turned into an Anaconda Vice in what could be the best spot of the match.

Winner: CM Punk

We’ve waited for @CMPunk’s comeback match for years, & it’s finally happening TONIGHT vs. @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV at 8e/5p.



Find out how you can watch All Out: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/hIoOXpw7FD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021

AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (C) w/ The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) & Don Callis vs. Christian Cage

The Main Event. Omega vs Cage 2. 1-0 to Christian. Can he make it two? We all know he can, we witnessed it on the first ever match on AEW Rampage when Christian took the Impact World Championship from the belt collector. But will he do it again? AEW have done everything in their power to make us think he might but I can't see Kenny losing this belt to anyone but Hangman Adam Page once he returns from paternity leave. That's the story AEW have been telling since the companies first ever event and I don't see that changing. Omega will beat Christian but I have no doubt there will be some form of interference. Callis and The Good Brothers will be around and Cutler and the Bucks will be backstage too so there's just too much potential for it. Don't be in any doubt that these two will deliver a slow burning classic though. I expect this to last nearly 30 minutes and the last 5 will be up there with the best wrestling we'll see this year so don't sleep on this match or take your eyes off of it.

Winner: Kenny Omega (Retains)

Surprises

This is where things get very very interesting. I've already covered Ruby Soho within the Casino Battle Royale so I won't repeat myself here. I also mentioned CJ Perry but I don't think she is showing up tonight, despite her maybe coming in as Miro's valet in the future. However, there are strong rumours of other people showing up. Firstly Bryan Danielson is almost certain to appear at some point during this show. He was originally going to debut at Grand Slam in a few weeks but Covid spikes have meant that AEW changed their plans to bring it forward to All Out to make sure it doesn't get cancelled. I would be more surprised not to see him than I would if he showed up at this point. Where he appears, I'm not sure. CM Punk vs Darby or Kenny vs Christian would be the top two bets though. There are also increasingly loud rumours going round that we might see Adam Cole at this event too. This has come off the back of Adam's partner, Britt trolling us all on Dynamite where she teased AEW had signed a free agent, only to reveal it to be herself. I don't see AEW letting that happen if there's not at least a verbal agreement to sign Adam Cole but I don't think he shows up here. I think he might be the new planned debut for the show in Queens now Bryan has been moved forward. Finally, there has also been talk of us seeing Windham Rotunda (FKA Bray Wyatt) or The IInspiration (FKA The IIconics) being part of the show. I don't see either of these happening but they're worth mentioning just in case.

Surprise Appearances/Debut's from: Bryan Danielson & Ruby Soho

That's what I think, but I wanna know if you agree or disagree with my picks. Start the discussion in the comments below or if you want to let me know personally that all of my picks are wrong (politely of course) then you can find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. I'll be back tonight with the All Out results, but until then, have a fantastic All Out Day!