CM Punk Slams AEW Haters, Tells Them To 'Shut The F**k Up'

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

During a promo after last night’s special episode of AEW Dark CM Punk slammed fans who are haters of AEW.

He said:

“Last week, in Milwaukee, I very sarcastically sent the crowd home happy with: ‘you guys enjoyed the show? Great. Tell your friends, tweet about it.’ And then I said, ‘if you didn’t like it….’

“And what I mean by that is we don’t mind the criticism. We want the criticism, because to me it’s feedback. I said I’m no longer the voice of the voiceless, because this place doesn’t need me. This place already has a voice. I want all the criticism, I want the feedback, I want to know if you guys are happy.

“The part about shutting the f–k up is for the people who hate watch stuff and have nothing good to say, or nothing good to add to the conversation. We don’t need you, so shut the f**k up.’”

Fans in attendance responded with a “shut the f**k up”