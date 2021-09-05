Chris Jericho Believes AEW Will Beat WWE RAW In Ratings Very Soon

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho said that he believess AEW Dynamite will pull in a higher viewership than WWE's flagship brand Monday Night RAW in the next 4-6 months.

Here is what Jericho said:

"Sooner or later, we’re going to start beating RAW. It’s not going to be every week, but I bet you over the next 2-4 months, maybe 4-6, we’re going to start beating RAW, and that’s my prediction that I’m saying to you guys right here. And the reason for that is we keep talking about the cool factor, but it’s the storytelling. We don’t panic, we don’t rush. We live in our own world and we book accordingly. We book smartly, if you watch our show it’s like watching the first three Star Wars episodes—one thing always leads to the next and sometimes you’ll see where the seeds were planted months earlier, but we always know what we want to do and where we want to go."