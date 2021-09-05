Tony Khan Discusses Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega At AEW All Out

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

During a recent AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan discussed Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega which will take place at tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view.

Check out the highlights below:

On Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega at All Out:

“It’s such a huge match for us. The debut of Rampage, we could not have started the show better. It was such a perfect way to start the show with Kenny and Christian having a match for the Impact title. Kenny had held both belts and has been a great champion. You can disagree with the way he won the title, but you can’t disagree that he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He and Christian went out and had a classic TV match, and they had it with some of the constraints of television in having to go to a commercial break. I just think on pay-per-view without any constraints like that, they’ll just go out and tear it down. They had one of the best TV matches we’ve ever seen, and I think they’ll have an even better match at the pay-per-view which is pretty amazing. I think the expectations are sky-high. Kenny Omega and Christian Cage are two of the best wrestlers in the world bell to bell. Christian had a long layoff, and I think we could talk about that at length. He’s come back and shown he’s as good as he ever was. On pay-per-view, without any constraints, any interruptions, these guys are gonna go out and have one of the great pay-per-view matches we’ve had. I’m so excited about it.”

On Christian’s comeback:

“He worked himself up the card, and no one can say he didn’t. He’s earned the respect of even the harshest critics. I think anybody who doubted it when Christian Cage came back, he came in right off the back and won a great match against Kazarian on Dynamite. Had a tremendous match with Will Hobbs and tore the house down on Dynamite against Matt Sydal. Had a really different match with a lot of submissions and mat wrestling, which I really enjoyed, against Angelico. And then he had a tremendous match at Fyter Fest against Matt Hardy, one of his all-time rivals. It did a huge number and big audience. After that, we saw him go to Rampage and have this classic match with Kenny Omega. Really since the beginning, [Christian] has said he’s wanted to be the AEW World Champion. He’s already shown he can beat Kenny, and now he’s going after the AEW World Championship. I can’t imagine a better pay-per-view for such an amazing world title match.”