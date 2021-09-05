WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tony Khan Discusses Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega At AEW All Out
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2021
During a recent AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan discussed Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega which will take place at tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view.
Check out the highlights below:
On Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega at All Out:
“It’s such a huge match for us. The debut of Rampage, we could not have started the show better. It was such a perfect way to start the show with Kenny and Christian having a match for the Impact title. Kenny had held both belts and has been a great champion. You can disagree with the way he won the title, but you can’t disagree that he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He and Christian went out and had a classic TV match, and they had it with some of the constraints of television in having to go to a commercial break. I just think on pay-per-view without any constraints like that, they’ll just go out and tear it down. They had one of the best TV matches we’ve ever seen, and I think they’ll have an even better match at the pay-per-view which is pretty amazing. I think the expectations are sky-high. Kenny Omega and Christian Cage are two of the best wrestlers in the world bell to bell. Christian had a long layoff, and I think we could talk about that at length. He’s come back and shown he’s as good as he ever was. On pay-per-view, without any constraints, any interruptions, these guys are gonna go out and have one of the great pay-per-view matches we’ve had. I’m so excited about it.”
On Christian’s comeback:
“He worked himself up the card, and no one can say he didn’t. He’s earned the respect of even the harshest critics. I think anybody who doubted it when Christian Cage came back, he came in right off the back and won a great match against Kazarian on Dynamite. Had a tremendous match with Will Hobbs and tore the house down on Dynamite against Matt Sydal. Had a really different match with a lot of submissions and mat wrestling, which I really enjoyed, against Angelico. And then he had a tremendous match at Fyter Fest against Matt Hardy, one of his all-time rivals. It did a huge number and big audience. After that, we saw him go to Rampage and have this classic match with Kenny Omega. Really since the beginning, [Christian] has said he’s wanted to be the AEW World Champion. He’s already shown he can beat Kenny, and now he’s going after the AEW World Championship. I can’t imagine a better pay-per-view for such an amazing world title match.”
Sep 05 - WrestlingNewsSource.com recently celebrated our 15th year online, ahead of tonight's AEW All Out, we're giving you one final chance to WIN a $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card! We've come a long way si[...]
Sep 05 - NJPW issued the following: Loaded boot spikes a punch to create new Jr. Tag Champions 【WGS】El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru reclaim junior tag gold The first of four championship matches on d[...]
Sep 05 - During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kurt Angle discussed his surprise regarding Daniel Bryan leaving WWE. Angle said he was genuinely surprised that WWE let Daniel Bryan considering h[...]
Sep 05 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho said that he believess AEW Dynamite will pull in a higher viewership than WWE's flagship brand Monday Night RAW in the next 4-6 months.
[...]
Sep 05 - During a recent AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan discussed Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega which will take place at tonight's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view. Check out the highlights below: On Chri[...]
Sep 05 - Tonight AEW presents the 2021 All Out pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Chicago Illinois, which features CM Punk wrestling his first matchup in seven years. Below is the final announced card fo[...]
Sep 05 - AEW's Jon Moxley is the new Game Changer Wrestling World Champion On Saturday night in Chicago during the GCW War Games, AEW star Moxley won the title from Matt Cardona after he had issued an open ch[...]
Sep 04 - The following was issued to us: SGT. SLAUGHTER, RIKISHI, "DANGEROUS" DANNY DAVIS, HEIDI LEE MORGAN, SAMU, CROWBAR, ECW ORIGINALS, AND MORE TAKING PART IN THE RETURN OF ISPW WRESTLING SHOW TOMORROW IN[...]
Sep 04 - AEW announced on Saturday that Julia Hart has been removed from the Casino Battle Royal after she was attacked on AEW Dark. Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill attacked following her match on the YouTube broa[...]
Sep 04 - Don West revealed on Twitter Saturday that his cancer is in remission. The former TNA announcer recently announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and he would be undergoing tr[...]
Sep 04 - AEW Superstar CM Punk posted an Instagram Live video teasing the possible ring gear he’ll be wearing during tomorrow's AEW All Out pay-per-view event. In the video, his Chicago trunks and kick [...]
Sep 04 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX are in. The episode drew an average of 2.147 million viewers, which is down from last Friday’s SmackDown average of 2.874 millio[...]
Sep 04
AEW Dark Results (Saturday September 4th 2021) As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago, Illinois. We're just 24 hours away from All Out [...]
Sep 04 - As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago, Illinois. We're just 24 hours away from All Out [...]
Sep 04 - AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx- Frankie Kazarian vs.[...]
Sep 04
Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]
Sep 04 - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]
Sep 04 - We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office [...]
Sep 04
Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]
Sep 04 - In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]
Sep 04 - Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm trying to help other companies in addition to my o[...]
Sep 04 - For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions utilizing older wrestlers. Going back to the days [...]
Sep 04 - The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their heel personas, and their latest update is no diffe[...]
Sep 04 - During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was issued. According to WWE, Cesaro was evaluated by W[...]
Sep 04 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, was actually backstage at last ni[...]
Sep 04 - Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of the Table. “The world was talking s**t abo[...]
Sep 04
Toru Yano Wins Back KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...]
Sep 04 - Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...]