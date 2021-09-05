*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2021
Tonight AEW presents the 2021 All Out pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Chicago Illinois, which features CM Punk wrestling his first matchup in seven years.
Below is the final announced card for the big event:
- Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW championship
- Britt Baker vs. Kris Stalander for the AEW women’s championship - Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros in a steel cage match for the AEW tag team championship - Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT championship - Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses he will never wrestle again) - Darby Allin vs. CM Punk - Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima - Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall - Women’s Casino Battle Royal - Best Friends/Jurassic Express vs. Hardy Family Office pre- show
