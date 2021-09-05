Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW All Out 2021 Pay-Per-View

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Tonight AEW presents the 2021 All Out pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Chicago Illinois, which features CM Punk wrestling his first matchup in seven years.

Below is the final announced card for the big event:

- Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW championship

- Britt Baker vs. Kris Stalander for the AEW women’s championship

- Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros in a steel cage match for the AEW tag team championship

- Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT championship

- Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses he will never wrestle again)

- Darby Allin vs. CM Punk

- Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

- Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

- Women’s Casino Battle Royal

- Best Friends/Jurassic Express vs. Hardy Family Office pre- show