Jon Moxley Wins GCW World Title, Confronted By Nick Gage
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2021
AEW's Jon Moxley is the new Game Changer Wrestling World Champion
On Saturday night in Chicago during the GCW War Games, AEW star Moxley won the title from Matt Cardona after he had issued an open challenge for the championship.
Cardona first introduced Frank The Clown as his opponent. After hitting a belt shot, Cardona quickly defeated Frank The Clown to retain his title.
G-Raver and a group of druids came to the ring which Cardona fought off but there was one left in the ring who hit Cardona with a Paradigm Shift DDT and then revealed himself to be Moxley! Moxley delivered the Paradigm Shift onto light tubes and pinned Cardona to win the GCW World Championship.
Moxley was then confronted by former GCW World Champion Nick Gage. Moxley told Gage that he knows where to find him. Gage announced that he'll be facing Moxley in a death match for the title at GCW's show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, October 9.
AEW Dark Results (Saturday September 4th 2021) As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago, Illinois. We're just 24 hours away from All Out [...]
Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]
Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]
Toru Yano Wins Back KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...]
