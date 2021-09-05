Jon Moxley Wins GCW World Title, Confronted By Nick Gage

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

AEW's Jon Moxley is the new Game Changer Wrestling World Champion

On Saturday night in Chicago during the GCW War Games, AEW star Moxley won the title from Matt Cardona after he had issued an open challenge for the championship.

Cardona first introduced Frank The Clown as his opponent. After hitting a belt shot, Cardona quickly defeated Frank The Clown to retain his title.

G-Raver and a group of druids came to the ring which Cardona fought off but there was one left in the ring who hit Cardona with a Paradigm Shift DDT and then revealed himself to be Moxley! Moxley delivered the Paradigm Shift onto light tubes and pinned Cardona to win the GCW World Championship.

Moxley was then confronted by former GCW World Champion Nick Gage. Moxley told Gage that he knows where to find him. Gage announced that he'll be facing Moxley in a death match for the title at GCW's show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, October 9.