News on Sgt. Slaughter, Rikishi, Danny Davis, and more!

The following was issued to us:

SGT. SLAUGHTER, RIKISHI, "DANGEROUS" DANNY DAVIS, HEIDI LEE MORGAN, SAMU, CROWBAR, ECW ORIGINALS, AND MORE TAKING PART IN THE RETURN OF ISPW WRESTLING SHOW TOMORROW IN BUTLER, NJ

This Sunday 9/5, 90s Independent Wrestling group ISPW (Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling) makes it’s return at Butler High School in Butler, NJ to help raise money for the Butler Bloomingdale Youth Club!

WWE Hall of Famers Sgt. Slaughter and Rikishi, along with other stars from the event will take part in a Meet & Greet session with fans at 2PM before we kick-off live wrestling action at 4PM.

WWE Hall of Famer Big John Studd's son Big Sean Studd will be having a $10,000 Bodyslam Challenge for this Sunday! “The Winner” Andy Vineberg, manager of Sean Studd, has informed us that Sean will be wearing his father Big John Studd’s robe this Sunday. Who will show up to enter the challenge this Sunday? We can confirm we received a few calls from former WWE Superstars to join this challenge!

The first ISPW Women’s Champion will be crowned when Vicious Vicki takes on Gabby Ortiz with woman wrestling legend Heidi Lee Morgan serving as the Special Guest Referee.

Speaking of special guest referees, WWF Legend “Dangerous” Danny Davis will put his referee shirt on and step back into the ring when former NXT Star Bull James takes on “Main Event” Michael Mars.

Former WWF Tag Team Champion and legend Head Shrinker Samu will team up with his son Lance Anoa’i to take on Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus, The NOW.

Former WCW star Crowbar will face Ring of Honor’s LSG for the first time ever! Crowbar is currently doing his best work yet and LSG is a future big game player. This match will tear down the house!

For all you ECW fans out there, we will be having an ECW Originals Match when Little Guido goes one on one with Danny Doring!

Two of New Jersey’s top wrestlers will collide for the first time ever when Justin Corino takes on Nikos Rikos.

Andrew Anderson will also be in action.

Legendary photographer George Napolitano and ECW’s original photographer George Tahinos will both be shooting ringside.

First and second row are now SOLD OUT. We have limited third row seats available for $25 and General Admission is $20.