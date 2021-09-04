Because of the attack on @TheJuliaHart earlier by Nyla & Jade, there's an opening in tomorrow’s Casino Battle Royale & #AEW GM @TonyKhan , impressed w/ @Skyebyee 's losing effort vs @Thee_Red_Velvet , adds her to the match! Watch a special Saturday #AEWDark : https://t.co/ljLGbpUlno pic.twitter.com/7KLBzpWedT

Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill attacked following her match on the YouTube broadcast. The number of competitors in the match now stands at 20, with one unannounced.

AEW announced on Saturday that Julia Hart has been removed from the Casino Battle Royal after she was attacked on AEW Dark.

» More News From This Feed

News on Sgt. Slaughter, Rikishi, Danny Davis, and more!

The following was issued to us: SGT. SLAUGHTER, RIKISHI, "DANGEROUS" DANNY DAVIS, HEIDI LEE MORGAN, SAMU, CROWBAR, ECW ORIGINALS, AND MORE TAKING PAR[...] Sep 04 - The following was issued to us: SGT. SLAUGHTER, RIKISHI, "DANGEROUS" DANNY DAVIS, HEIDI LEE MORGAN, SAMU, CROWBAR, ECW ORIGINALS, AND MORE TAKING PAR[...]

Julia Hart Pulled From Casino Battle Royal At AEW All Out

AEW announced on Saturday that Julia Hart has been removed from the Casino Battle Royal after she was attacked on AEW Dark. Nyla Rose and Jade Cargil[...] Sep 04 - AEW announced on Saturday that Julia Hart has been removed from the Casino Battle Royal after she was attacked on AEW Dark. Nyla Rose and Jade Cargil[...]

Don West Reveals Some Amazing News Concerning His Health

Don West revealed on Twitter Saturday that his cancer is in remission. The former TNA announcer recently announced that he had been diagnosed w[...] Sep 04 - Don West revealed on Twitter Saturday that his cancer is in remission. The former TNA announcer recently announced that he had been diagnosed w[...]

PHOTO: CM Punk Teases His Possible AEW All Out Ring Gear

AEW Superstar CM Punk posted an Instagram Live video teasing the possible ring gear he’ll be wearing during tomorrow's AEW All Out pay-per-view [...] Sep 04 - AEW Superstar CM Punk posted an Instagram Live video teasing the possible ring gear he’ll be wearing during tomorrow's AEW All Out pay-per-view [...]

Friday's WWE SmackDown Remains Over 2 Million Viewers For Universal Title Match

The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX are in. The episode drew an average of 2.147 million viewers, which is down from las[...] Sep 04 - The overnight viewership for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX are in. The episode drew an average of 2.147 million viewers, which is down from las[...]

AEW Dark Results (Saturday September 4th 2021)

As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago[...] Sep 04 - As is customary before a PPV, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark tonight which was recorded before Rampage last night in the NOW arena in Chicago[...]

AEW To Air A Special Edition Of AEW Dark Tonight On YouTube

AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart M[...] Sep 04 - AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart M[...]

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a fe[...] Sep 04 - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a fe[...]

WWE Released 100 Employees This Week, Including Digital Host

We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo New[...] Sep 04 - We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo New[...]

Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death

In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to [...] Sep 04 - In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to [...]

Tony Khan On Why Women's Casino Battle Royale Was Moved To Main Card

Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm [...] Sep 04 - Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm [...]

What Would Wrestling Be Like if Every Wrestler Retired at the Age of 40? (A Lot of Great Matches & Moments Never Would Have Happened)

For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions [...] Sep 04 - For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions [...]

Young Bucks Poke Fun At Critics In Newest Twitter Bio

The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their [...] Sep 04 - The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their [...]

Update On Cesaro's Kayfabe Condition Following Seth Rollins' Assault

During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was is[...] Sep 04 - During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was is[...]

Sasha Banks Was Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Last Night

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a return[...] Sep 04 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a return[...]

Finn Balor Calls Roman Reigns A "Once In A Lifetime Talent"

Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of t[...] Sep 04 - Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of t[...]

Toru Yano Wins Back KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy

Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ [...] Sep 04 - Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ [...]

SHO Joins The Bullet Club at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap o[...] Sep 04 - Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap o[...]

GCW-BLP 3 Cups Stuffed [9/3] Results

Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. [...] Sep 04 - Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. [...]

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam [9/4] Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STA[...] Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STA[...]

Stop Hating On Eva Marie She Loves You

WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets fr[...] Sep 04 - WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets fr[...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Won't Be Like WCW

During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and tha[...] Sep 04 - During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and tha[...]

News From Last Night's WWE SmackDown - Vince McMahon Absent, Several Dark Matches

- Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and[...] Sep 04 - - Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and[...]

AEW All Out Countdown Preview - CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. Yo[...] Sep 04 - The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. Yo[...]