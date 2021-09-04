- Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx - Frankie Kazarian vs. Dean Alexander - Jurassic Express (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project - John Silver & Alan ’10’ Angels vs. Ren Jones & Zachariah - Queen Aminata vs. Penelope Ford (w/ The Bunny) - Heather Reckless vs. Julia Hart (w/ The Varsity Blonds) - Hikaru Shida vs. Missa Kate - Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue - Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo vs. 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) - Brandon Gore & JDX vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard) - Baron Black vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor)

The following matches will take place:

AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST.

» More News From This Feed

AEW To Air A Special Edition Of AEW Dark Tonight On YouTube

AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart M[...] Sep 04 - AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart M[...]

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a fe[...] Sep 04 - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a fe[...]

WWE Released 100 Employees This Week, Including Digital Host

We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo New[...] Sep 04 - We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo New[...]

Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death

In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to [...] Sep 04 - In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to [...]

Tony Khan On Why Women's Casino Battle Royale Was Moved To Main Card

Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm [...] Sep 04 - Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm [...]

What Would Wrestling Be Like if Every Wrestler Retired at the Age of 40? (A Lot of Great Matches & Moments Never Would Have Happened)

For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions [...] Sep 04 - For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions [...]

Young Bucks Poke Fun At Critics In Newest Twitter Bio

The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their [...] Sep 04 - The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their [...]

Update On Cesaro's Kayfabe Condition Following Seth Rollins' Assault

During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was is[...] Sep 04 - During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was is[...]

Sasha Banks Was Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Last Night

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a return[...] Sep 04 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a return[...]

Finn Balor Calls Roman Reigns A "Once In A Lifetime Talent"

Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of t[...] Sep 04 - Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of t[...]

Toru Yano Wins Back KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy

Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ [...] Sep 04 - Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ [...]

SHO Joins The Bullet Club at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap o[...] Sep 04 - Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap o[...]

GCW-BLP 3 Cups Stuffed [9/3] Results

Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. [...] Sep 04 - Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. [...]

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam [9/4] Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STA[...] Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STA[...]

Stop Hating On Eva Marie She Loves You

WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets fr[...] Sep 04 - WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets fr[...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Won't Be Like WCW

During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and tha[...] Sep 04 - During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and tha[...]

News From Last Night's WWE SmackDown - Vince McMahon Absent, Several Dark Matches

- Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and[...] Sep 04 - - Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and[...]

AEW All Out Countdown Preview - CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. Yo[...] Sep 04 - The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. Yo[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event wil[...] Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event wil[...]

CM Punk Talks Differences Between AEW and WWE Locker Room Environments

CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that wer[...] Sep 04 - CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that wer[...]

AEW Rampage Results (3rd September 2021)

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on We[...] Sep 03 - Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on We[...]

WATCH: CM Punk's Reaction To Being Offered A Beer By A Fan On AEW Rampage

CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another[...] Sep 03 - CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results For 9/7

Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of Wrestling[...] Sep 03 - Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of Wrestling[...]

Finn Balor FINALLY Bringing Back "The Demon" Gimmick

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there [...] Sep 03 - Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there [...]