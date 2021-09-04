AEW To Air A Special Edition Of AEW Dark Tonight On YouTube
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2021
AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST.
The following matches will take place:
- Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Dean Alexander - Jurassic Express (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project - John Silver & Alan ’10’ Angels vs. Ren Jones & Zachariah - Queen Aminata vs. Penelope Ford (w/ The Bunny) - Heather Reckless vs. Julia Hart (w/ The Varsity Blonds) - Hikaru Shida vs. Missa Kate - Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue - Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo vs. 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) - Brandon Gore & JDX vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard) - Baron Black vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor)
