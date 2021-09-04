Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today.

Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling during the Tokyo Olympics. Steveson recently appeared at SummerSlam 2021, and his brother Bobby Steveson was announced as part of the latest class of WWE Performance Center signees.

WWE has had an interest in Steveson before his Olympic win with Vince McMahon reportedly wanting to sign him for a while.

Steveson was also in talks with Dana White of UFC.