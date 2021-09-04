Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death

In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Followers watching her distressing live video on Instagram on Wednesday noted she had a small pistol in her hand as the feed was cut. She said during her video that she wanted her brain sent to Boston, which is home to the Concussion Legacy Institute.

Daffney often spoke of the concussions she suffered during her time in TNA and following her run with them she filed a lawsuit claiming did not support her with her medical bills after they promised to do so. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

TMZ:

Police went to Unger's home in Norcross, GA Thursday for a welfare check. According to the police report, they were met by Daffney's mom, Jean. They knocked at the door but there was no answer, so they left without trying to gain entry.

They came back a second time a few hours later, and this time they saw Daffney's car parked near the apartment. A maintenance man gave cops a key but it didn't unlock the deadbolt. So, the fire department was called and they broke open the door and found Daffney's body on her bed ... a gunshot wound to her chest and a gun within reach.

The medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause and manner of death.