Tony Khan On Why Women's Casino Battle Royale Was Moved To Main Card

Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event.

Khan also explained why the Women's Casino Battle Royale was moved from the Buy-In to the main card.

"I had moved the Casino Battle Royale on this card because it is a really valuable match and in the two years when we did the first one, which I was the agent on and I will be the agent on this one too, it was great working with the talent. It's a much better roster. Just like the first men's casino battle royale, there were a lot of independent wrestlers and people who, God bless them they are great, but in my opinion the roster is much better. Just like at Double or Nothing, it was a much more coherent and better roster and much better match than the first one and I expect a more coherent roster and better match (with the women). The first women's casino battle royale was good and I commended everyone coming back. I think we can top it and have a better match. The roster is more stacked and we have more star power. A lot of the biggest stars in the match weren't here a couple of years ago."

"It's come a long way and a lot of it is through the pandemic and with Dark, I tried to expand the roster and build a developmental system through Dark and the pandemic afford the ability to do so. Doing the empty tapings, I was able to tape for hours upon end and bring people in and get a good look at numerous wrestlers that we probably wouldn't have had a chance to spend that kind of time with to be in the empty arena and devote an entire day taping Dark. Now, not being at Daily's Place, it's a different set up. We grew and so many people came along in that era, now we're back on the road and we have all these people that fans in arenas can't get enough of. Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa and people that have come in have built great reputations and it was really fun to see the reaction Anna Jay got. I had a good feeling that would get a big pop, it did, and it was exciting. Continuing to build the roster is important. The star power in any company and any division, the more attention it's going to get and the more focus it's going to get. They're getting better and that's why I moved it to the pay-per-view because that match is going to be very good. There are a lot of stars in that match."