WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

What Would Wrestling Be Like if Every Wrestler Retired at the Age of 40? (A Lot of Great Matches & Moments Never Would Have Happened)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 04, 2021

What Would Wrestling Be Like if Every Wrestler Retired at the Age of 40? (A Lot of Great Matches & Moments Never Would Have Happened)

For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions utilizing older wrestlers. Going back to the days of the Monday Night Wars, WCW was often criticized for signing wrestlers in their 40s and featuring them in prominent spots on television. For the first ten years of their existence, IMPACT Wrestling (formerly TNA Wrestling) was heavily criticized for signing virtually every big-name star that they possibly could who was not signed to a WWE contract.

At the present time, WWE and AEW are the two largest promotions in the United States, and both promotions have faced criticism for utilizing older performers on their roster in recent years.

There seems to be a stigma about the age of 40 in professional wrestling. Many people seem to think that every professional wrestler needs to retire from the ring on their 40th birthday. Later on in this article, I'm going to explore that quite a bit. I'm going to give you a lot of reasons and specific examples (and I do mean A LOT) as to why I don't agree with that mentality.

It is certainly a valid argument that young stars need to be focused on. Young talents need to be considered a top priority. Up-and-coming talents need to be groomed to become big stars for wrestling promotions in the future. There is no denying this. However, I have never understood the intense hatred that many people seem to have for wrestling promotions utilizing older wrestlers.

In order to create new stars on television, they need to be seen working with established names who the fans care about. You could have a roster full of incredible young talents who have great matches on a regular basis, but if none of them really have any name value and they are all only working with each other, how far can the promotion really go? You can have a dominant World Champion, but if they don't have any real name value and they have only been defeating other wrestlers with little-to-no name value, how much is that World Title reign really worth? That's where the old expression "who did he ever beat?" comes from.

Now, people might try to argue that point by mentioning WWE's NXT brand, and the fact that at one point, NXT was widely considered to be the hottest brand in WWE. I have absolutely no problem admitting that NXT was the best thing going in WWE for a long time, and quite frankly, I still think NXT tends to be a better program than both Raw and SmackDown. And yes, NXT enjoyed tremendous success with young, up-and-coming stars who had not yet been established on the main roster. People like Finn Balor, Asuka, The Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley), Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, The Authors of Pain, The Revival, Velveteen Dream, American Alpha, The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly), just to name a few. All of those people helped make NXT the hottest and most-talked about brand in WWE.

However, even when NXT was at its peak, it was still considered to be "the developmental territory." Let's be honest, NXT will always be "the developmental territory," even if the quality of their weekly programming and the TakeOver pay-per-views is better than the main roster programs.

Now let's talk about what goes on "in real life" and behind the scenes. Whether or not anybody wants to admit it, the fact is the matter is that young wrestlers need to sit under the learning tree of experienced veterans. Young wrestlers can have all of the physical athleticism in the world, but they need to be guided by experienced pros who can teach them how to tell a story in the ring, and more importantly, how to maintain longevity. Again, whether or not you want to admit it, every wrestling match can't just be flips, high spots, various weapons, and Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches. A true professional wrestler can tell a story in the ring and get over with the audience without doing anything too crazy or too "extreme" (yes, pun intended).

So far, I have discussed how young wrestlers benefit from working with seasoned pros, and I have also briefly discussed how wrestling programs need to have established names in order to appeal to a broader audience. Let me expand on that point even further.

Let's go back to the Monday Night Wars. WCW signed every big-name star they could who was no longer with WWE. Between having all of those established names, as well as their up-and-coming stars like Bill Goldberg, Diamond Dallas Page (who was NOT a young man when he was climbing through the ranks in WCW), Harlem Heat, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, and others, WCW offered an incredible combination of established, big-name stars, as well as young, fresh, rising stars. As we all know, for 83 weeks, WCW Monday Nitro surpassed WWE Monday Night Raw, and both programs dominated the television ratings on Monday nights.

The established names were a critical part of WCW's success.

Let's talk about IMPACT Wrestling (formerly TNA Wrestling). The fact of the matter is that IMPACT Wrestling enjoyed their biggest success and highest television ratings on Spike TV (now known as Paramount Network) when their roster was loaded with big-name stars, as well as the "TNA Originals" who had been there since the beginning of the promotion. The TNA Originals carried the company throughout the early years, but TNA really started to get hot and create a lot more buzz when they started signing people like Kevin Nash, Jeff Hardy, Christian Cage, Sting, Scott Steiner, Kurt Angle, Booker T, Mick Foley, etc.

There was about a six-year period of time from 2004 to 2010 where TNA was creating a lot of buzz, and the company seemed to just be growing and getting bigger. They were on FSN in 2004 and 2005 before moving to Spike TV in the later part of 2005. From 2005 to 2009, they signed many of the big-name stars that I had previously mentioned, and their television viewership grew to around 1.2 or 1.3 million viewers, and the ratings stayed solid for a long time.

In 2010, it felt like they were taking everything to an even higher level when they brought in Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, Rob Van Dam, Mr. Ken Anderson, Mickie James, and they also brought back Jeff Hardy, who had returned to WWE from 2006 to 2009. And of course, 2010 was also the same year that TNA did somewhat of an ECW revival, if only a mini one. They brought in many of the ECW Originals in time for their Hardcore Justice pay-per-view in August of 2010, which was essentially TNA's equivalent to WWE's 2005 ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view.

TNA seemed to lose their momentum throughout 2011 and 2012, and truth be told, they've never been able to reach the heights that they were at between 2006 to 2010. But during those years between 2004 to 2010, TNA was considered to be a hot commodity within the wrestling business, and their big-name talent acquisitions were a huge part of the success that they enjoyed during those years.

All Elite Wrestling has been a great alternative to WWE since their inception in 2019. AEW has benefitted from expanding their roster over the past two years, and yes, that does include signing people who used to be in WWE. C.M. Punk, Jon Moxley, Christian Cage, Sting, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Miro, the late Brodie Lee (R.I.P.), Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, PAC, Dustin Rhodes, and even AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, all made names for themselves prior to joining AEW. How could anyone try to say that adding more star power has somehow hurt AEW?

As I had mentioned earlier in this article, when it comes to professional wrestling, there seems to be this weird stigma about the "dreaded" age of 40. Everybody seems to think that every professional wrestler needs to retire from the ring on their 40th birthday. Okay then, have it your way. As of right now, I'm going to create a scenario where every professional wrestler throughout history retired from the ring on their 40th birthday, and never stepped in a ring ever again.

I'm willing to bet that mentally, you are probably not ready to lose some of the greatest matches and greatest moments in wrestling history, but since everybody wants wrestlers to retire on their 40th birthday, let's see some amazing things that never would have happened, just off the top of my head:

*The returns of Edge, Christian Cage, John Cena, C.M. Punk and Brock Lesnar never would have happened. These recent returns have created great moments for all of us wrestling fans. Forget about all of them. They can't happen because those guys are all in their 40s.

*Bobby Lashley's current WWE Championship title reign would not be happening. Bobby Lashley is 45 years old and is still an absolute freak of an athlete. Nobody seems to be complaining about Lashley's title reign. Well, it wouldn't be happening if Lashley would have retired five years ago when he turned 40.

*The best matches from The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania never would have happened. Say goodbye to The Undertaker's WrestleMania matches against Dave Batista (2007), Edge (2008), Shawn Michaels (2009 and 2010), Triple H (2011 and 2012) and C.M. Punk (2013). Those matches have to be erased from our memories because The Undertaker turned 40 years old in 2005. As a matter of fact, The Undertaker turned 40 years old just before his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 21, so you can kiss that match goodbye as well. All of those wonderful matches never would have happened if The Undertaker would have retired at 40.

*The Monday Night Wars never would have happened. Hulk Hogan never would have signed with WCW, the New World Order (nWo) never would have been formed. Everybody says that wrestling was at its peak during the Monday Night Wars. Everybody has fond memories of WCW Monday Nitro vs. WWE Monday Night Raw. Forget about it, WCW isn't allowed to have anybody over the age of 40, so this amazing period of time never happened.

*Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 in 2002 never would have happened, and Hogan's final run in WWE from 2002 to 2006 never would have happened either. If you were watching wrestling at that time, I know that you remember that match between Hogan and The Rock at WrestleMania X8. Say goodbye to that incredible match. It never happened because Hulk Hogan was in his late 40s, and we can't have wrestlers in their 40s.

*Terry Funk winning the ECW World Heavyweight Championship at the 1997 Barely Legal pay-per-view never would have happened. Funk gave his body to the wrestling business, and continued to destroy his body to try to help ECW become a successful promotion. He was rewarded for his hard work when he got the ECW World Title in 1997. But because Terry was in his 50s at that time, we can't have that title reign anymore. Forget about it.

*Kane's WWE World Heavyweight Championship title reign in 2010 and Mark Henry's World Heavyweight Championship run the following year in 2011 never would have happened. Kane and Mark Henry were both long overdue for a good, dominant World Title reign. They had both worked hard for WWE for many years, but never quite got rewarded for their efforts. Kane got his reward in 2010 and Mark Henry got his reward in 2011. Forget about those title reigns. They can't happen because both of them were in their early 40s.

*Ric Flair would have had to retire in 1989. Let me say that again. Ric Flair... would have had to retire... in the year 1989. Everything that Ric Flair ever did after 1989 never would have happened, including his extremely emotional retirement from WWE at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, as well as the incredible send-off that WWE gave him the following night on Raw.

*A.J. Styles, who everybody loves, is 44 years old right now. He's still one of the best in-ring performers in the world, but if everybody gets their wish of having wrestlers retire at the age of 40, he would have had to retire in June of 2017 when he turned 40.

*Hiroshi Tanahashi is 44 years old right now. He'll be 45 in November. An absolute legend of Japanese Puroresu, specifically in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. You would have had to say goodbye to Tanahashi in November of 2016.

*Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, is 58 years old and is still going strong in Japan. But according to everybody who wants wrestlers to retire when they turn 40, he should have been done 18 years ago.

*Chris Jericho has played a huge role in the success of All Elite Wrestling. He was the first-ever AEW World Champion. Jericho is 50, and he'll be 51 in November. If Chris Jericho would have retired at the age of 40 in 2010, he never would have done the things he has in WWE, AEW and NJPW since 2010. Do you want to say goodbye to everything that Chris Jericho has done in wrestling since 2010?

*Sting turned 40 in 1999. Sting and Ric Flair could not have had the final match on WCW Monday Nitro in 2001, and Sting's runs in TNA, WWE and now AEW never would have happened because we can't have him wrestling over the age of 40.

*Kurt Angle would have had to retire in December of 2008 when he turned 40, so most of his TNA career never would have happened. Kurt joined TNA in September of 2006. Imagine if his TNA run would have ended in December of 2008 when he turned 40.

*Randy Orton is 41 years old, and is still one of the top Superstars and one of the best performers in WWE. If some people had their way, Orton would have had to retire in April of 2020 when he turned 40. Randy Orton is still going strong and still has a lot to offer in WWE. If you want Orton to be retired, that is very foolish on your part.

*Everybody wanted Samoa Joe to be able to return to in-ring competition. Samoa Joe, at 42 years old, is the current WWE NXT Champion, and is also the first three-time NXT Champion. If he had to retire at 40, he wouldn't be the NXT Champion right now.

*Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is 41 years old. Everybody loves Shinsuke. But we have to follow the rules of this game we're playing, which means that Nakamura had to retire last year when he turned 40.

*Jushin "Thunder" Liger retired in January of 2020, but if he had to retire at the age of 40, then he would have retired in November of 2004.

*Jerry "The King" Lawler was born in 1949, which means that he would have had to retire in 1989. Lawler still wrestles to this day, in 2021. He's a smart enough worker that he knows what he can do and what he can't do. Do you think that The King should have retired in 1989 when he turned 40? I don't think so.

*Trevor Murdoch's NWA World Heavyweight Championship win at last weekend's NWA 73 pay-per-view wouldn't have happened. Murdoch is exactly 40 years old and he'll be 41 on September 10th. He's been in the business for a long time and has certainly paid his dues. It was nice to see Murdoch get rewarded for all of his years in the business, but it wouldn't have happened if he would have retired in September of 2020 when he turned 40 years old.

I could go on forever. I'm sure I could find a lot more examples of wrestlers who still had a lot to offer in their 40s. The point that I'm trying to make is that people should really just STOP COMPLAINING about the age of wrestlers, and just try to enjoy the show and appreciate the fact that the established veterans are still trying to offer whatever they can to the business that they love.

Look at all of the examples that I've provided in this article, and just imagine what would happen to wrestling if every wrestler were to retire at the age of 40. If a wrestler is still a good, solid performer in the ring and still has a connection with the audience, what's wrong with them doing what they love to do? When the time comes that a wrestler is no longer a very good performer in the ring, then yes, absolutely, it's time to hang up the boots and call it a career. But if they can still perform well, then why would you want them to step away just because they are over the age of 40? That's a foolish mentality.

So, once again, stop complaining about the age of wrestlers. If a wrestler is still a solid performer, which many of them still are in their 40s, then just appreciate the fact that they are continuing to perform for you.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #wcw #ecw #nwa #awa #tna #roh #aew #impact wrestling #mlw #aaa wrestling #cmll #lucha libre #puroresu #njpw #ajpw #pro wrestling noah #british wrestling #raw #wweraw #smackdown #nxt #wwenxt #nxt uk #aewdynamite #aewrampage #nwa powerrr #wrestlemania
https://wrestlr.me/70272/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 04
AEW To Air A Special Edition Of AEW Dark Tonight On YouTube
AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx- Frankie Kazarian vs.[...]
Sep 04 - AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx- Frankie Kazarian vs.[...]
Sep 04
Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]
Sep 04 - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]
Sep 04
WWE Released 100 Employees This Week, Including Digital Host
We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan.  A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office [...]
Sep 04 - We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan.  A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office [...]
Sep 04
Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death
In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]
Sep 04 - In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]
Sep 04
Tony Khan On Why Women's Casino Battle Royale Was Moved To Main Card
Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm trying to help other companies in addition to my o[...]
Sep 04 - Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm trying to help other companies in addition to my o[...]
Sep 04
What Would Wrestling Be Like if Every Wrestler Retired at the Age of 40? (A Lot of Great Matches & Moments Never Would Have Happened)
For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions utilizing older wrestlers. Going back to the days [...]
Sep 04 - For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions utilizing older wrestlers. Going back to the days [...]
Sep 04
Young Bucks Poke Fun At Critics In Newest Twitter Bio
The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their heel personas, and their latest update is no diffe[...]
Sep 04 - The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their heel personas, and their latest update is no diffe[...]
Sep 04
Update On Cesaro's Kayfabe Condition Following Seth Rollins' Assault
During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was issued. According to WWE, Cesaro was evaluated by W[...]
Sep 04 - During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was issued. According to WWE, Cesaro was evaluated by W[...]
Sep 04
Sasha Banks Was Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Last Night
It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, was actually backstage at last ni[...]
Sep 04 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, was actually backstage at last ni[...]
Sep 04
Finn Balor Calls Roman Reigns A "Once In A Lifetime Talent"
Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of the Table. “The world was talking s**t abo[...]
Sep 04 - Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of the Table. “The world was talking s**t abo[...]
Sep 04
Toru Yano Wins Back KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy
Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...]
Sep 04 - Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...]

Sep 04
SHO Joins The Bullet Club at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam
Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap out at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, and his reward foll[...]
Sep 04 - Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap out at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, and his reward foll[...]
Sep 04
GCW-BLP 3 Cups Stuffed [9/3] Results
Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. The event was broadcast on FITE TV. Here are your[...]
Sep 04 - Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. The event was broadcast on FITE TV. Here are your[...]
Sep 04
NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam [9/4] Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STARDOM Showcase: Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani d[...]
Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STARDOM Showcase: Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani d[...]
Sep 04
Stop Hating On Eva Marie She Loves You
WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe. “First of all, I have [...]
Sep 04 - WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe. “First of all, I have [...]
Sep 04
Tony Khan On Why AEW Won't Be Like WCW
During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and that includes CM Punk. "Not one person, including Mr[...]
Sep 04 - During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and that includes CM Punk. "Not one person, including Mr[...]
Sep 04
News From Last Night's WWE SmackDown - Vince McMahon Absent, Several Dark Matches
- Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone.  - Prior to la[...]
Sep 04 - - Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone.  - Prior to la[...]
Sep 04
AEW All Out Countdown Preview - CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. You can check out the countdown below. [...]
Sep 04 - The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. You can check out the countdown below. [...]
Sep 04
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event will be the 31st consecutive year New Japan has prese[...]
Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event will be the 31st consecutive year New Japan has prese[...]
Sep 04
CM Punk Talks Differences Between AEW and WWE Locker Room Environments
CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that were running through him when he made his pro wrestli[...]
Sep 04 - CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that were running through him when he made his pro wrestli[...]
Sep 03
AEW Rampage Results (3rd September 2021)
Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (1st September), and the aforemention PPV,[...]
Sep 03 - Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (1st September), and the aforemention PPV,[...]
Sep 03
WATCH: CM Punk's Reaction To Being Offered A Beer By A Fan On AEW Rampage
CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another crowd dive an excited fan seemed to have forgotte[...]
Sep 03 - CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another crowd dive an excited fan seemed to have forgotte[...]
Sep 03
SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results For 9/7
Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com here are the results. - FTW Champion Rick[...]
Sep 03 - Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com here are the results. - FTW Champion Rick[...]
Sep 03
Finn Balor FINALLY Bringing Back "The Demon" Gimmick
Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there was a tease for the return of Balor’s "Demon[...]
Sep 03 - Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there was a tease for the return of Balor’s "Demon[...]
Sep 03
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (9/3)
WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. the Usos[...]
Sep 03 - WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. the Usos[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π