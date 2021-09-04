Sasha Banks Was Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Last Night

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, was actually backstage at last night's SmackDown in Jacksonville, FL.

The report has noted that there are currently no plans for Banks going forward.

Banks for sure won't be getting a title match at Extreme Rules, as Becky Lynch has already been scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at the event later this month.

The report states that WWE is hoping for Banks to return at the September 10th show at Madison Square Garden.