WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
SHO Joins The Bullet Club at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 04, 2021
Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club.
The NJPW star forced YOH to tap out at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, and his reward following the success of the match was EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo presenting him with a Bullet Club House of Torture shirt.
https://wrestlr.me/70266/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 04
Sep 04 - Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ [...]
Sep 04
Sep 04 - Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap o[...]
Sep 04 GCW-BLP 3 Cups Stuffed [9/3] Results Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. [...]
Sep 04 - Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. [...]
Sep 04 NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam [9/4] Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STA[...]
Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STA[...]
Sep 04
Sep 04 - WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets fr[...]
Sep 04 Tony Khan On Why AEW Won't Be Like WCW During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and tha[...]
Sep 04 - During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and tha[...]
Sep 04
Sep 04 - - Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and[...]
Sep 04
Sep 04 - The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. Yo[...]
Sep 04
Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event wil[...]
Sep 04
Sep 04 - CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that wer[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on We[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of Wrestling[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there [...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profi[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a backstag[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - WWE has announced two matches for Monday’s RAW from which will take place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The first announced will see Char[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville told Becky Lynch that she will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship again[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - WWE is a couple of weeks away from launching their newly revamped NXT brand on September 14 on USA Network. On weekly WWE programming and social medi[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when the interview was interrupted by a[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - As we approach tonight's AEW Rampage and All Out this Sunday, CM Punk sat down with ESPN and spoke about selling out arenas, ice cream bars and crashi[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW. "H[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - Ric Flair was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed the recent squash match where Bianca Belair lost her WWE SmackDown Women'[...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - We recently reported WWE NXT will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward. This has caused a lot of discussion and debate about [...]
Sep 03
Sep 03 - Brock Lesnar's recent return at WWE SummerSlam surprised and pleased many, but some in the industry are not so keen on the return of the "The Beast In[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π