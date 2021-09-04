SHO Joins The Bullet Club at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

The NJPW star forced YOH to tap out at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, and his reward following the success of the match was EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo presenting him with a Bullet Club House of Torture shirt.

Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club.

Toru Yano Wins Back KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy

Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ [...] Sep 04 - Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ [...]

GCW-BLP 3 Cups Stuffed [9/3] Results

Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. [...] Sep 04 - Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. [...]

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam [9/4] Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STA[...] Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STA[...]

Stop Hating On Eva Marie She Loves You

WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets fr[...] Sep 04 - WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets fr[...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Won't Be Like WCW

During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and tha[...] Sep 04 - During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and tha[...]

News From Last Night's WWE SmackDown - Vince McMahon Absent, Several Dark Matches

- Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and[...] Sep 04 - - Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and[...]

AEW All Out Countdown Preview - CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. Yo[...] Sep 04 - The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. Yo[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event wil[...] Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event wil[...]

CM Punk Talks Differences Between AEW and WWE Locker Room Environments

CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that wer[...] Sep 04 - CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that wer[...]

AEW Rampage Results (3rd September 2021)

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on We[...] Sep 03 - Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on We[...]

WATCH: CM Punk's Reaction To Being Offered A Beer By A Fan On AEW Rampage

CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another[...] Sep 03 - CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results For 9/7

Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of Wrestling[...] Sep 03 - Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of Wrestling[...]

Finn Balor FINALLY Bringing Back "The Demon" Gimmick

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there [...] Sep 03 - Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there [...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (9/3)

WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profi[...] Sep 03 - WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profi[...]

Brock Lesnar, Rollins vs. Edge and Big Contract Signing Set For SmackDown at MSG

Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a backstag[...] Sep 03 - Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a backstag[...]

Tag Team Turmoil and Title Match Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two matches for Monday’s RAW from which will take place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The first announced will see Char[...] Sep 03 - WWE has announced two matches for Monday’s RAW from which will take place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The first announced will see Char[...]

First Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View

During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville told Becky Lynch that she will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship again[...] Sep 03 - During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville told Becky Lynch that she will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship again[...]

First-Look At The Revamped WWE NXT Arena

WWE is a couple of weeks away from launching their newly revamped NXT brand on September 14 on USA Network. On weekly WWE programming and social medi[...] Sep 03 - WWE is a couple of weeks away from launching their newly revamped NXT brand on September 14 on USA Network. On weekly WWE programming and social medi[...]

The Seeds For Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Planted On SmackDown

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when the interview was interrupted by a[...] Sep 03 - During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when the interview was interrupted by a[...]

CM Punk Reveals Advice He Gives To Other Wrestlers

As we approach tonight's AEW Rampage and All Out this Sunday, CM Punk sat down with ESPN and spoke about selling out arenas, ice cream bars and crashi[...] Sep 03 - As we approach tonight's AEW Rampage and All Out this Sunday, CM Punk sat down with ESPN and spoke about selling out arenas, ice cream bars and crashi[...]

Darby Allin Reveals Inspiration, How Sting Changed His Experience In Wrestling

Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW. "H[...] Sep 03 - Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW. "H[...]

Ric Flair Gives Thoughts On Bianca Belair Losing To Becky Lynch At SummerSlam

Ric Flair was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed the recent squash match where Bianca Belair lost her WWE SmackDown Women'[...] Sep 03 - Ric Flair was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed the recent squash match where Bianca Belair lost her WWE SmackDown Women'[...]

Bruce Prichard Visiting The WWE Performance Center This Weekend

We recently reported WWE NXT will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward. This has caused a lot of discussion and debate about [...] Sep 03 - We recently reported WWE NXT will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward. This has caused a lot of discussion and debate about [...]