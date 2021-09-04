Stop Hating On Eva Marie She Loves You

WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe.

“First of all, I have to say, the WWE Universe, best fans in the world. They are die-hard. Whether they love you, hate you, whatever, it doesn’t matter. The whole point of being a Superstar is putting smiles on kids, grown-ups, all ages, faces. But also, for me, maybe I’m not putting smiles, but I want them to feel something. Like, how cool, if I went to a show, I would remember this forever. If you’re sitting in the front row or at least in that first section where you could actually engage with me, and I’m literally talking smack to you, you’re talking smack to me, and I’m actually responding. You’re going to remember that. You’re going to walk away from that show and be like, ‘That show was awesome!’ Even if it’s like, ‘I hate Eva Marie,’ whatever, I don’t care,” she said. “As long as they’re feeling something, that’s the whole point.

“It’s a soap opera on the largest stage, and we just happen to be these characters doing physicality as well. That’s really where it’s at, and that’s where social media is really fun and really cool,” Eva said, “[it’s] a way for me to interact with the WWE Universe and also, you know, ignite some things and continue the storylines and to kind of take things to another level and have people ­– whatever, if they want to get mad, get mad. Be salty dogs. It’s OK.”