News From Last Night's WWE SmackDown - Vince McMahon Absent, Several Dark Matches

- Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone.

- Prior to last night's WWE SmackDown from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, two dark matches took place - Xia Li vs. Aliyah and Keith Lee vs. Austin Theory.

- After the live broadcast, the dark main event saw Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Nox team up to take on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Belair, Shotzi and Nox getting got the win over the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and the SmackDown Women's Champion via pinfall.