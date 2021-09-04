NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger

That’s not all! January 8, the Kingdom expands to Yokohama Arena! Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Yokohama Arena hits January 8, as a golden anniversary year begins! https://t.co/8jvs6o6Umn #njpw #njwk16 pic.twitter.com/WT5sSMGiDT

The 2022 event will take place on January 4 and 5, 2022 from the Tokyo Dome and then on January 8, 2022 from the Yokohama Arena.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event will be the 31st consecutive year New Japan has presented a big show on January 4.

Stop Hating On Eva Marie She Loves You

WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe. “First of all, I have [...] Sep 04 - WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe. “First of all, I have [...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Won't Be Like WCW

During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and that includes CM Punk. "Not one person, including Mr[...] Sep 04 - During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and that includes CM Punk. "Not one person, including Mr[...]

News From Last Night's WWE SmackDown - Vince McMahon Absent, Several Dark Matches

- Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone. - Prior to la[...] Sep 04 - - Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone. - Prior to la[...]

AEW All Out Countdown Preview - CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. You can check out the countdown below. [...] Sep 04 - The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. You can check out the countdown below. [...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger

CM Punk Talks Differences Between AEW and WWE Locker Room Environments

CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that were running through him when he made his pro wrestli[...] Sep 04 - CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that were running through him when he made his pro wrestli[...]

AEW Rampage Results (3rd September 2021)

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (1st September), and the aforemention PPV,[...] Sep 03 - Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (1st September), and the aforemention PPV,[...]

WATCH: CM Punk's Reaction To Being Offered A Beer By A Fan On AEW Rampage

CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another crowd dive an excited fan seemed to have forgotte[...] Sep 03 - CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another crowd dive an excited fan seemed to have forgotte[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results For 9/7

Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com here are the results. - FTW Champion Rick[...] Sep 03 - Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com here are the results. - FTW Champion Rick[...]

Finn Balor FINALLY Bringing Back "The Demon" Gimmick

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there was a tease for the return of Balor’s "Demon[...] Sep 03 - Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there was a tease for the return of Balor’s "Demon[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (9/3)

WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. the Usos[...] Sep 03 - WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. the Usos[...]

Brock Lesnar, Rollins vs. Edge and Big Contract Signing Set For SmackDown at MSG

Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a backstage segment, Edge said he wants to face Seth Rollins[...] Sep 03 - Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a backstage segment, Edge said he wants to face Seth Rollins[...]

Tag Team Turmoil and Title Match Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two matches for Monday’s RAW from which will take place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The first announced will see Charlotte Flair defend her RAW Women’s Title aga[...] Sep 03 - WWE has announced two matches for Monday’s RAW from which will take place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The first announced will see Charlotte Flair defend her RAW Women’s Title aga[...]

First Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View

During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville told Becky Lynch that she will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay[...] Sep 03 - During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville told Becky Lynch that she will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay[...]

First-Look At The Revamped WWE NXT Arena

WWE is a couple of weeks away from launching their newly revamped NXT brand on September 14 on USA Network. On weekly WWE programming and social media, the company have been running 'coming soon' pro[...] Sep 03 - WWE is a couple of weeks away from launching their newly revamped NXT brand on September 14 on USA Network. On weekly WWE programming and social media, the company have been running 'coming soon' pro[...]

The Seeds For Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Planted On SmackDown

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when the interview was interrupted by a phone call on Heyman's cell phone. The phone ran[...] Sep 03 - During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when the interview was interrupted by a phone call on Heyman's cell phone. The phone ran[...]

CM Punk Reveals Advice He Gives To Other Wrestlers

As we approach tonight's AEW Rampage and All Out this Sunday, CM Punk sat down with ESPN and spoke about selling out arenas, ice cream bars and crashing merch stores with so many requests for his new [...] Sep 03 - As we approach tonight's AEW Rampage and All Out this Sunday, CM Punk sat down with ESPN and spoke about selling out arenas, ice cream bars and crashing merch stores with so many requests for his new [...]

Darby Allin Reveals Inspiration, How Sting Changed His Experience In Wrestling

Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW. "Having that freedom allows the fans to see firsthan[...] Sep 03 - Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW. "Having that freedom allows the fans to see firsthan[...]

Ric Flair Gives Thoughts On Bianca Belair Losing To Becky Lynch At SummerSlam

Ric Flair was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed the recent squash match where Bianca Belair lost her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to the returning Becky Lynch. "I[...] Sep 03 - Ric Flair was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed the recent squash match where Bianca Belair lost her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to the returning Becky Lynch. "I[...]

Bruce Prichard Visiting The WWE Performance Center This Weekend

We recently reported WWE NXT will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward. This has caused a lot of discussion and debate about what the future of NXT will look like. In a[...] Sep 03 - We recently reported WWE NXT will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward. This has caused a lot of discussion and debate about what the future of NXT will look like. In a[...]

Eric Bischoff Expresses His Concerns With WWE Bringing Back Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's recent return at WWE SummerSlam surprised and pleased many, but some in the industry are not so keen on the return of the "The Beast Incarnate" to television. One such name with concer[...] Sep 03 - Brock Lesnar's recent return at WWE SummerSlam surprised and pleased many, but some in the industry are not so keen on the return of the "The Beast Incarnate" to television. One such name with concer[...]

AEW Makes A Big Internal Hire To Help Global Expansion

AEW has made a big internal hire to help oversee the company's global expansion. A report from PWInsider reveals that Shane Emerson has been appointed as the Head of Global Programming and Partnershi[...] Sep 03 - AEW has made a big internal hire to help oversee the company's global expansion. A report from PWInsider reveals that Shane Emerson has been appointed as the Head of Global Programming and Partnershi[...]

News On Bryan Danielson Debuting At AEW All Out 2021

Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is strongly rumored to be making his AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the NOW Arena near Chicago. In an update, Wrestling Obse[...] Sep 03 - Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is strongly rumored to be making his AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the NOW Arena near Chicago. In an update, Wrestling Obse[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Rampage will broadcast LIVE on TNT from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This will be the final AEW show before the All Out 2021 pay-per-view this Sunday. The main event of the[...] Sep 03 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage will broadcast LIVE on TNT from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This will be the final AEW show before the All Out 2021 pay-per-view this Sunday. The main event of the[...]