First Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View

WWE Extreme Rules can be watched on Peacock and the WWE Network on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville told Becky Lynch that she will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Finn Balor FINALLY Bringing Back "The Demon" Gimmick

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there [...] Sep 03 - Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there [...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (9/3)

WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profi[...] Sep 03 - WWE SmackDown on FOX results (Sept. 3, 2021) with the show emanating from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. - Street Profi[...]

Brock Lesnar, Rollins vs. Edge and Big Contract Signing Set For SmackDown at MSG

Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a backstag[...] Sep 03 - Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a backstag[...]

Tag Team Turmoil and Title Match Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two matches for Monday’s RAW from which will take place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The first announced will see Char[...] Sep 03 - WWE has announced two matches for Monday’s RAW from which will take place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The first announced will see Char[...]

First-Look At The Revamped WWE NXT Arena

WWE is a couple of weeks away from launching their newly revamped NXT brand on September 14 on USA Network. On weekly WWE programming and social medi[...] Sep 03 - WWE is a couple of weeks away from launching their newly revamped NXT brand on September 14 on USA Network. On weekly WWE programming and social medi[...]

The Seeds For Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Planted On SmackDown

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when the interview was interrupted by a[...] Sep 03 - During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when the interview was interrupted by a[...]

CM Punk Reveals Advice He Gives To Other Wrestlers

As we approach tonight's AEW Rampage and All Out this Sunday, CM Punk sat down with ESPN and spoke about selling out arenas, ice cream bars and crashi[...] Sep 03 - As we approach tonight's AEW Rampage and All Out this Sunday, CM Punk sat down with ESPN and spoke about selling out arenas, ice cream bars and crashi[...]

Darby Allin Reveals Inspiration, How Sting Changed His Experience In Wrestling

Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW. "H[...] Sep 03 - Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW. "H[...]

Ric Flair Gives Thoughts On Bianca Belair Losing To Becky Lynch At SummerSlam

Ric Flair was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed the recent squash match where Bianca Belair lost her WWE SmackDown Women'[...] Sep 03 - Ric Flair was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed the recent squash match where Bianca Belair lost her WWE SmackDown Women'[...]

Bruce Prichard Visiting The WWE Performance Center This Weekend

We recently reported WWE NXT will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward. This has caused a lot of discussion and debate about [...] Sep 03 - We recently reported WWE NXT will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward. This has caused a lot of discussion and debate about [...]

Eric Bischoff Expresses His Concerns With WWE Bringing Back Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's recent return at WWE SummerSlam surprised and pleased many, but some in the industry are not so keen on the return of the "The Beast In[...] Sep 03 - Brock Lesnar's recent return at WWE SummerSlam surprised and pleased many, but some in the industry are not so keen on the return of the "The Beast In[...]

AEW Makes A Big Internal Hire To Help Global Expansion

AEW has made a big internal hire to help oversee the company's global expansion. A report from PWInsider reveals that Shane Emerson has been appointe[...] Sep 03 - AEW has made a big internal hire to help oversee the company's global expansion. A report from PWInsider reveals that Shane Emerson has been appointe[...]

News On Bryan Danielson Debuting At AEW All Out 2021

Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is strongly rumored to be making his AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the NOW[...] Sep 03 - Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is strongly rumored to be making his AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the NOW[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

Tonight’s AEW Rampage will broadcast LIVE on TNT from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This will be the final AEW show before the All Out 202[...] Sep 03 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage will broadcast LIVE on TNT from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This will be the final AEW show before the All Out 202[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - Universal Championship Match Scheduled

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has only announced one[...] Sep 03 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has only announced one[...]

Some AWESOME News Concerning The Miz

WWE Superstar The Miz on Thursday celebrated his milestone 15 years with the company, and now it has been revealed he will be appearing on the next se[...] Sep 03 - WWE Superstar The Miz on Thursday celebrated his milestone 15 years with the company, and now it has been revealed he will be appearing on the next se[...]

Tony Khan Discusses The Size Of AEW’s Expanding Roster

During a recent media call to promote All Out 2021 pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the size of the company’s roster which [...] Sep 03 - During a recent media call to promote All Out 2021 pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the size of the company’s roster which [...]

Tyler Breeze Has His First Post-WWE Appearance Announced

Tyler Breeze was one of a number of WWE Superstars to be released on June 25 His 90-day non-compete clause is almost up which means he will become a [...] Sep 03 - Tyler Breeze was one of a number of WWE Superstars to be released on June 25 His 90-day non-compete clause is almost up which means he will become a [...]

Matt Riddle Has Heat In WWE For Recent Roman Reigns Comments

Matt Riddle has reportedly come under some fire for comments he made about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. His comments ts were made when he was[...] Sep 03 - Matt Riddle has reportedly come under some fire for comments he made about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. His comments ts were made when he was[...]

Mick Foley Remembers Daffney With A Heartfelt Tribute

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following memory of Daffney Unger… REMEMBERING DAFFNEY Our wrestling world was dealt a severe blo[...] Sep 02 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following memory of Daffney Unger… REMEMBERING DAFFNEY Our wrestling world was dealt a severe blo[...]

Remember The Spinner WWE Championship?, Well GCW Now Has One!

When WWE and John Cena introduced the spinner WWE Championship title belt in 2005 it caused something of a stir in the world of pro wrestling. Many a[...] Sep 02 - When WWE and John Cena introduced the spinner WWE Championship title belt in 2005 it caused something of a stir in the world of pro wrestling. Many a[...]

AEW Dynamite Remains Above 1 Million Viewers For All Out Go-Home Episode

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed, with the show maintaining to stay above 1 million viewers for another week. The week's[...] Sep 02 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed, with the show maintaining to stay above 1 million viewers for another week. The week's[...]

Chris Sabin Wants Gold At IMPACT Victory Road 2021

During this week's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, a new championship match was made official for the upcoming Victory Road pay-per-view. After successf[...] Sep 02 - During this week's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, a new championship match was made official for the upcoming Victory Road pay-per-view. After successf[...]