First Match Announced For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2021
During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville told Becky Lynch that she will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
WWE Extreme Rules can be watched on Peacock and the WWE Network on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
