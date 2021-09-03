The Seeds For Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Planted On SmackDown

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when the interview was interrupted by a phone call on Heyman's cell phone.

The phone rang with Brock Lesnar’s theme music and Heyman picked up the phone and the person on the other end we believe was Lesnar who told Heyman to deliver a message to someone, we guess Roman Reigns!

It would seem WWE is setting out Lesnar vs. Reigns match for the Universal Championship, which now looks to take place sooner than WrestleMania next year as had been rumored.

Later in the broadcast, it was revealed Brock Lesnar will be appearing on SmackDown next week at Madison Square Garen in New York City!