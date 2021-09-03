WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Darby Allin Reveals Inspiration, How Sting Changed His Experience In Wrestling
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 03, 2021
Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW.
"Having that freedom allows the fans to see firsthand who I am and what I’m capable of. I wasn’t given a crappy character. I wasn’t told what to do or say. That creative freedom means the world to someone like myself. I take full advantage of it."
But artists and performers are always pulling inspiration from other sources, so what inspires Darby currently?
"I would say lately it has been skateboard videos — watching someone battle a trick and see the anguish someone goes through to learn something insane. That and music videos."
Looping back to pro wrestling, Darby spoke about how his experience in AEW changed with Sting around.
"Before he came to AEW, I would change in the boiler room because I like to be alone and away from everybody. I like to stay away from drama and gossip and all these meaningless conversations. When he came to AEW, he has this private locker room. He says, “Hey man, my locker room is your locker room now. Come stay in it whenever you want.” So it’s literally me and him changing in that locker room now. It’s pretty cool to have him open the door for me and let me in. We’ve really gotten the chance to know each other. We talk all day. Our friendship goes beyond onscreen, and it’s awesome."