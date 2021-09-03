Darby Allin Reveals Inspiration, How Sting Changed His Experience In Wrestling

Darby Allin was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about what it's like to have the freedom to create any story you want in AEW.

"Having that freedom allows the fans to see firsthand who I am and what I’m capable of. I wasn’t given a crappy character. I wasn’t told what to do or say. That creative freedom means the world to someone like myself. I take full advantage of it."

But artists and performers are always pulling inspiration from other sources, so what inspires Darby currently?

"I would say lately it has been skateboard videos — watching someone battle a trick and see the anguish someone goes through to learn something insane. That and music videos."

Looping back to pro wrestling, Darby spoke about how his experience in AEW changed with Sting around.