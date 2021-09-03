Ric Flair Gives Thoughts On Bianca Belair Losing To Becky Lynch At SummerSlam

The match was met with a lot of backlash from fans due to the treatment of Bianca and what was viewed as a rash booking decision. But what did you think? Do you agree with Ric Flair?

"I didn’t like. Sometimes, I don’t understand what they do with anybody, Ashley included. But I didn’t like it at all. I think Bianca worked so hard. She’s really a nice person, and I like her husband. There’s a lot of things that make her pretty unique. "I actually was hoping that someday, I thought it could be Bianca and Charlotte could really be huge one day. Obviously, the two best athletes in the women’s division. I mean, both Division I athletes, legitimately. And that’s a whole different way of telling a story, building up to an event, you know what I mean. Plus, the fact that they can do some stuff that nobody else can."

Ric Flair was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed the recent squash match where Bianca Belair lost her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to the returning Becky Lynch.

