Some AWESOME News Concerning The Miz

WWE Superstar The Miz on Thursday celebrated his milestone 15 years with the company, and now it has been revealed he will be appearing on the next season of "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC.

A report from PWInsider reveals, The Miz has been cast for the upcoming season which kicks off on August 30, 2021, with the full cast expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho, and Stacy Keibler are all former WWE Superstars to have competed on Dancing with the Stars in the past.

The Miz’s biggest wins: WWE Playlist.