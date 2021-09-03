Matt Riddle Has Heat In WWE For Recent Roman Reigns Comments

Matt Riddle has reportedly come under some fire for comments he made about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

His comments ts were made when he was being interviewed about Reigns taking credit for the success of this year’s SummerSlam. Riddle said he doesn't believe Reigns 'moves the needle' and the only reason he is in the top spot is due to his relation to The Rock.

He went on to say he would beat Reigns in a real fight.

Dave Meltzer revealed some in WWE were not happy with his comment and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter said, "there was a lot of heat in certain circles on Riddle for comments on Bleacher Report on Reigns."

Meltzer added, "it was very much considered a negative by many with the basic theme that Riddle is incredibly talented, more so than he gets credit for, but he’s not very astute politically in the WWE jungle."