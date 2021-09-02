Remember The Spinner WWE Championship?, Well GCW Now Has One!

Your time is up…MY time is NOW! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/Z0C3E5XyHb

The Champ Is STILL Here! pic.twitter.com/tjTgPzHFi8

Current GCW World Champion, formally Zack Ryder of WWE, Matt Cardona has gone full Cena, introducing a spinner version of the GCW Championship!

Many at the time suggested it cheapened the prestige of the WWE title and couldn't understand why WWE would go in this direction with their most important piece of gold. Despite this, the company kept it around until 2013, and it became one of their best-selling pieces of merchandise for adult and kid replicas.

When WWE and John Cena introduced the spinner WWE Championship title belt in 2005 it caused something of a stir in the world of pro wrestling.

