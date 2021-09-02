AEW Dynamite Remains Above 1 Million Viewers For All Out Go-Home Episode

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic for this week, the show scored a 0.37, which is down from the 0.48 last week.

While the show managed to remain above the 1 million mark at 1.047 million viewers, it was down from the 1.172 million viewers the show previously drew last week, this was the best number it had done since April and sew the Dynamite debut of CM Punk.

The week's Dynamite on TNT was the go-home show for Sunday’s All Out PPV.

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed, with the show maintaining to stay above 1 million viewers for another week.

Mick Foley Remembers Daffney With A Heartfelt Tribute

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following memory of Daffney Unger… REMEMBERING DAFFNEY Our wrestling world was dealt a severe blow today, with the news of the passing of Shannon S[...] Sep 02 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following memory of Daffney Unger… REMEMBERING DAFFNEY Our wrestling world was dealt a severe blow today, with the news of the passing of Shannon S[...]

Remember The Spinner WWE Championship?, Well GCW Now Has One!

When WWE and John Cena introduced the spinner WWE Championship title belt in 2005 it caused something of a stir in the world of pro wrestling. Many at the time suggested it cheapened the prestige of [...] Sep 02 - When WWE and John Cena introduced the spinner WWE Championship title belt in 2005 it caused something of a stir in the world of pro wrestling. Many at the time suggested it cheapened the prestige of [...]

Chris Sabin Wants Gold At IMPACT Victory Road 2021

During this week's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, a new championship match was made official for the upcoming Victory Road pay-per-view. After successfully defending his title against Jake Crist in an [...] Sep 02 - During this week's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, a new championship match was made official for the upcoming Victory Road pay-per-view. After successfully defending his title against Jake Crist in an [...]

Karl Anderson Slammed For Comments In Bad Taste Following Daffney's Death

WWE has reportedly reached out to all their talent to remind them that mental counseling is available if they are in need following the tragic passing of WCW/TNA star Shannon “Daffney” Spr[...] Sep 02 - WWE has reportedly reached out to all their talent to remind them that mental counseling is available if they are in need following the tragic passing of WCW/TNA star Shannon “Daffney” Spr[...]

Plans Revealed For CM Punk On AEW Rampage Tomorrow Night

CM Punk is set to make an appearance on tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. There has been much speculation about what Punk will be doing on the show given he has already been invol[...] Sep 02 - CM Punk is set to make an appearance on tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. There has been much speculation about what Punk will be doing on the show given he has already been invol[...]

The Miz Reaches WWE Career Milestone

The Miz is celebrating a big WWE milestone today. Today marks 15 years since his main roster debut for the company on the September 1, 2006, during a SmackDown episode where he defeated WWE Hall Of F[...] Sep 02 - The Miz is celebrating a big WWE milestone today. Today marks 15 years since his main roster debut for the company on the September 1, 2006, during a SmackDown episode where he defeated WWE Hall Of F[...]

Tony Khan References Steve Austin As To Why Pre-Show Matches Should Be Important

Tony Khan today held an AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view media call. During the call, Khan said he is unsure why pre-show matches have the misconception of not being important, he aims to change that th[...] Sep 02 - Tony Khan today held an AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view media call. During the call, Khan said he is unsure why pre-show matches have the misconception of not being important, he aims to change that th[...]

Becky Lynch Shows Off Impressive Physique In Gym Photo

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch recently returned to the ring at WWE SummerSlam 2021. On her Instagram recently she shared a new gym photo displaying her impressive physique. You can[...] Sep 02 - WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch recently returned to the ring at WWE SummerSlam 2021. On her Instagram recently she shared a new gym photo displaying her impressive physique. You can[...]

CM Punk Pretty Much Confirms Bryan Danielson Is Joining AEW

CM Punk was interviewed on WFAN New York this morning to promote this Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Punk was asked if Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) would be heading to AEW. Punk avoided a[...] Sep 02 - CM Punk was interviewed on WFAN New York this morning to promote this Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Punk was asked if Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) would be heading to AEW. Punk avoided a[...]

Daffney Unger Passes Away

In some sad to update and report news, it has been confirmed by SHIMMER at the request of Daffney's family to inform her friends and fans that she had sadly passed away. We made a news post on [...] Sep 02 - In some sad to update and report news, it has been confirmed by SHIMMER at the request of Daffney's family to inform her friends and fans that she had sadly passed away. We made a news post on [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV and Twitch with a new action-packed episode. Below is the final announced card: - Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer – Should Dreamer win, he is ad[...] Sep 02 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV and Twitch with a new action-packed episode. Below is the final announced card: - Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer – Should Dreamer win, he is ad[...]

Former WWE Superstar JTG Reveals His Current Status With NWA

This past weekend, Former WWE Superstar JTG competed in the NWA National Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal at NWA 73. He was the final elimination in the match, which was won by Judais. During a re[...] Sep 02 - This past weekend, Former WWE Superstar JTG competed in the NWA National Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal at NWA 73. He was the final elimination in the match, which was won by Judais. During a re[...]

Former WWE Superstar Claims He Originally Pitched WWE 24/7 Championship

IMPACT Wrestling star No Way Jose (Levy Valenz), who is also a former WWE Superstar revealed during an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast that he originally pitched the idea of the WWE 2[...] Sep 02 - IMPACT Wrestling star No Way Jose (Levy Valenz), who is also a former WWE Superstar revealed during an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast that he originally pitched the idea of the WWE 2[...]

Andrade vs. PAC Match Called Off Due To The Same Reason Why Sasha Banks Is Off WWE TV?

Tony Khan announced prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, that the match between Andrade El Idolo and PAC has been cancelled and will not be taking place at All Out 2021 this Sunday night on pay-per-view[...] Sep 02 - Tony Khan announced prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, that the match between Andrade El Idolo and PAC has been cancelled and will not be taking place at All Out 2021 this Sunday night on pay-per-view[...]

Booker T Discusses WWE Superstars Leaving For AEW

During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T discussed WWE Superstars leaving the company for AEW. Here’s what he had to say: "These guys have every right to actually do it the way they want to d[...] Sep 02 - During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T discussed WWE Superstars leaving the company for AEW. Here’s what he had to say: "These guys have every right to actually do it the way they want to d[...]

Top WWE NXT Talent Expected To Be Released Soon

WWE is reportedly set to make more releases to talent from their NXT brand shortly. The news of more releases comes ahead of the upcoming revamp of the brand, which we reported yesterday will be prod[...] Sep 02 - WWE is reportedly set to make more releases to talent from their NXT brand shortly. The news of more releases comes ahead of the upcoming revamp of the brand, which we reported yesterday will be prod[...]

WATCH: Official Trailer For The Rock’s 'Red Notice' Movie

The first official trailer for Netflix’s "Red Notice" movie featuring former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been released. The film will hit Netflix on November 12, 2021. It also s[...] Sep 02 - The first official trailer for Netflix’s "Red Notice" movie featuring former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been released. The film will hit Netflix on November 12, 2021. It also s[...]

Update On Triple H's Role In WWE NXT Going Forward

Following reports that the WWE NXT brand will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward, many have wondered where this leaves the likes of Triple H who has headed up the brand[...] Sep 02 - Following reports that the WWE NXT brand will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward, many have wondered where this leaves the likes of Triple H who has headed up the brand[...]

WWE Japan Is No More

It was a rumor for quite a while that WWE would be launching a Japan subdivision similar to WWE NXT UK, but now it seems that plan is no more. According to Game Biz, what was being called WWE Japan G[...] Sep 02 - It was a rumor for quite a while that WWE would be launching a Japan subdivision similar to WWE NXT UK, but now it seems that plan is no more. According to Game Biz, what was being called WWE Japan G[...]

Tony Khan P*ssed Off Following AEW Dynamite Broadcast

AEW Dynamite concluded with Kenny Omega and The Elite causing pandemonium in the main event segment of tonight's broadcast on TNT with days to go before the All Out pay-per-view. Christian Cage and o[...] Sep 01 - AEW Dynamite concluded with Kenny Omega and The Elite causing pandemonium in the main event segment of tonight's broadcast on TNT with days to go before the All Out pay-per-view. Christian Cage and o[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (September 1st 2021)

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. Another episode of AEW Dynamite hits out screens and this one is the go home Dynamite before AEW All Out on Sunday. We're spending all week in Chicago at [...] Sep 01 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. Another episode of AEW Dynamite hits out screens and this one is the go home Dynamite before AEW All Out on Sunday. We're spending all week in Chicago at [...]

Daffney Unger Posts Alarming Video Sparking Suicide Concern

Daffney Unger, aka Shannon Spruill has fans concerned tonight following a live video she posted on social media in which she talked about suicide. Twitter users, including WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Fole[...] Sep 01 - Daffney Unger, aka Shannon Spruill has fans concerned tonight following a live video she posted on social media in which she talked about suicide. Twitter users, including WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Fole[...]

Andrade El Idolo Is Not Happy He Now Doesn't Have A Match At AEW All Out

We reported earlier, AEW President Tony Khan announced the scheduled Andrade El Idolo vs Pac match for All Out was cancelled. Khan noted the cancellation was due to "travel issues". Andrade El[...] Sep 01 - We reported earlier, AEW President Tony Khan announced the scheduled Andrade El Idolo vs Pac match for All Out was cancelled. Khan noted the cancellation was due to "travel issues". Andrade El[...]