Karl Anderson Slammed For Comments In Bad Taste Following Daffney's Death

WWE has reportedly reached out to all their talent to remind them that mental counseling is available if they are in need following the tragic passing of WCW/TNA star Shannon “Daffney” Spruill who took her own life late last night.

Here is what that text message said:

"As a reminder to our Talent, if you are dealing with a difficult personal matter and would like to speak with someone to get the support you need, please don’t hesitate to contact [Counseling Company Name Withheld] at [NUMBER DELETED] or WWE Medical."

AEW star Karl Anderson responded to a tweet from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful which made mention of the text above and said, "They suck bro", in reference to WWE. Anderson was under contract with WWE from 2016-2020.

As you can imagine Anderson has come under intense criticism across social media for using a time like this to call out WWE, especially when they are offering help to their talent around such a sensitive topic.

Anderson has continued to tweet, calling out and insulting some of his followers with some tweeting AEW President Tony Khan directly to take action against Anderson.

You can see some of what Anderson has posted below:

Really?? Who are you??

You have no idea who I love..

Who the fuck are you!?

A fucking mark that wishes he could walk to the ring with the fucking machine gun right?

Piece of shit..

Go away .. https://t.co/IHH35vjxbR — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 2, 2021

What happened to The Wednesday wars 😂

Fuck they gave up quick — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 2, 2021

😂 y’all are too much. You’re lucky I even write back on here.

Lemme say something to you loud and clear ….. F U C K Y O U

All ❤️ https://t.co/vIXDZtQvb3 — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 2, 2021

😂 you marks are too easy

When you post up at a fucking hotel begging for a pic or an autograph , lemme kno ….

😂😘

Night. — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) September 3, 2021

Former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas revealed the company saved his life with therapy. He tweeted the following:

"I certainly don’t want to make this about me but this is important to speak up about. WWE paid for 6 months of my therapy & quite literally saved my life. Not everything is what it seems. People who are truly suffering from mental illness learn how to to hide it well. Reach out."

Karl Anderson shows he’s a piece of shit.



Fans tell him that’s not cool.



He calls them fucking marks repeatedly.



