CM Punk Pretty Much Confirms Bryan Danielson Is Joining AEW

CM Punk was interviewed on WFAN New York this morning to promote this Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Punk was asked if Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) would be heading to AEW. Punk avoided answering directly but hinted strongly that the former WWE Superstar will be joining AEW.

"Listen, 7 years I was gone, if you told me who is the one guy that could get you back to wrestling, you can just have one match with him it would be him. I don’t know if that answer’s your question or not. But the guy was in the WrestleMania main event 6 months ago so that would be a huge acquisition. I think he could do everything he wants to do. For a guy like me and him, pro wrestling is art. This is our art."

There are rumors Danielson will debut at the All Out 2021 on pay-per-view on Sunday.