Former WWE Superstar JTG Reveals His Current Status With NWA

This past weekend, Former WWE Superstar JTG competed in the NWA National Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal at NWA 73. He was the final elimination in the match, which was won by Judais.

During a recent interview on The Wrassingh Show, JTG revealed how his NWA appearance happened:

"I almost wasn't able to make the booking because that same week I was scheduled to shoot a TV series in LA and I called one of the people in charge and was like, 'is this guaranteed? You haven't given me any paperwork to sign and I'm slated for these two days.' I told them I had potential interest from the NWA and I definitely wanted to do it. They called the director and producers to see if they could reschedule my dates for another time. They didn't want to stop me from pursuing my career. Got the callback, 'Yeah, we can reschedule, do your thing with NWA.' I called NWA and was on my way," he said.

On the NWA locker room:

"It's amazing. I love working with them. The locker room is amazing. Everyone has the same vision and concept of wrestling. We're there to tell a story and we all know that less is more."

Has he signed with NWA:

"I haven't signed with anybody yet. I'm going to weigh out my options and take the best deal. Right now, NWA is home and I'll treat it as such."