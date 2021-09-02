Former WWE Superstar Claims He Originally Pitched WWE 24/7 Championship

IMPACT Wrestling star No Way Jose (Levy Valenz), who is also a former WWE Superstar revealed during an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast that he originally pitched the idea of the WWE 24/7 Championship, around 6 months before it appeared on WWE television.

Here is what he said:

“Ok, I’m going to say it, and I don’t know how many people have claimed this, but in December of, God, when did that title come out? I may have the year wrong, but in December 2018, I wrote to my writer, and I word for word said, ‘What if we do a 24/7 championship? What if we do a 24/7 title that gives everybody something to do?’, because I wasn’t doing sh*t.”

“I was like, they’re not going to put me in this title run, that title run, that title run. They didn’t want to do Hardcore, so I was like, ‘What if we do a 24/7?’ He straight up said, ‘No, that’s not an idea we want at this time.’ I was like, alright, whatever. I just kept rolling with other ideas. I legitimately remember that. Six months later, here comes the title.”