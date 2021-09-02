Andrade vs. PAC Match Called Off Due To The Same Reason Why Sasha Banks Is Off WWE TV?

Tony Khan announced prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, that the match between Andrade El Idolo and PAC has been cancelled and will not be taking place at All Out 2021 this Sunday night on pay-per-view.

Khan noted that the match was postponed due to 'travel issues' and would be rescheduled for another time.

In an update from, Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he knew a match was going to be nixed prior to Khan's announcement and the reason is similar to what he heard about Sasha Banks.

"Andrade and PAC is off the pay-per-view. They are going to do the match on TV soon. They said it’s travel issues. I think it’s the same issue as Sasha Banks because that was certainly the word that I got. Yesterday, I was told that there was a match on the pay-per-view that was not one of the top 3 that would be off and low and behold…today, Tony Khan tweeted right around when Dynamite started that the match was off due to travel reasons, which sounds like a weird reason."

It is believed Andrade will receive a new opponent at the All Out pay-per-view.