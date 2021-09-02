Top WWE NXT Talent Expected To Be Released Soon

WWE is reportedly set to make more releases to talent from their NXT brand shortly.

The news of more releases comes ahead of the upcoming revamp of the brand, which we reported yesterday will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

On upcoming talent releases, Wrestling Observer Radio reports the changes to the brand will apparently involve the release of some top talents who have been with the brand for a while.

It was reported recently that WWE will no longer be scouting independent wrestling talent and the company will be looking to hire more athletes and hold more tryouts with a focus on younger prospects.