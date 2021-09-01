Tony Khan P*ssed Off Following AEW Dynamite Broadcast

AEW Dynamite concluded with Kenny Omega and The Elite causing pandemonium in the main event segment of tonight's broadcast on TNT with days to go before the All Out pay-per-view.

Christian Cage and others were attacked by Omega and co. inside a locked cage that was lowered from the roof of the arena.

Following the live broadcast, Tony Khan was not happy with what was unfolding and came out to the arena shouting. He had to be led to the back by AEW officials.

The crowd was hot for Khan as Kenny Omega continued taunting him.

AEW Dynamite Results (September 1st 2021)

Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.