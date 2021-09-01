I just wasted my time! It's like in boxing, when they don't make weight, the fighter has to be fined a sum of money Or is he just not ready to face me and he wants more time! @AEW #AEWAllOut #TranquilaRaza 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼💀 https://t.co/InjjLjhRjU

Andrade El Idolo has since reacted to the news on social media, tweeting:

We reported earlier , AEW President Tony Khan announced the scheduled Andrade El Idolo vs Pac match for All Out was cancelled.

Andrade El Idolo Is Not Happy He Now Doesn't Have A Match At AEW All Out

Matches and Segments Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage

Pre-Show Match Announced For AEW All Out 2021 Pay-Per-View

Britt Baker Just Trolled Everybody On AEW Dynamite

Anna Jay Returns On AEW Dynamite

Billy Gunn Turns On Paul Wight

CM Punk Hits First GTS In AEW

WWE Reschedules Another Episode Of SmackDown

WWE Pulls John Cena’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode

PAC vs Andrade El Idolo Postponed Due To Travel Issues

SPOILER: AEW Star Returns During Tonight's Dark Tapings Pre Dynamite

Main Roster WWE Producer Spotted More Often At WWE NXT Tapings

WWE NXT Will Reportedly Be Produced By Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard

Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT Increases

On This Day [9/1]: Kane Electrocutes Shane McMahon's Testicles, Mark Henry Fights Rusev & More

WWE WrestleMania 38 Reportedly Set To Be A Two-Night Event

Linda McMahon Named Chairman of the Center for the American Woman

CM Punk Responds To Rumors Of AJ Lee Coming To AEW

Tony Khan On Why Working With Outside Talent Benefits AEW

Matt Cardona Doesn't Want To Team With Chelsea Green Anymore

CM Punk Reveals He Was Told He'd "Never Make It" In WWE

WATCH: Sasha Banks Takes Paqui One Chip Challenge

Damian Priest Believes Bad Bunny Will Be Back in WWE

WWE Files Trademark That Seems To Indicate Women's Tournament Has New Name

