WWE NXT Will Reportedly Be Produced By Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2021
During the latest episode of
Wrestling Observer Live, the subject of NXT and the upcoming changes to the brand were discussed.
Bryan Alvarez revealed that he has heard from sources who tell him NXT will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward. Alvarez said, "Like anything, anything can change, anything is possible but I talked a while ago about how we’re gonna have a new NXT. It’s gonna be like the old NXT. I have heard from several people now that when they go back to live shows, this is going to be a Vince McMahon-Bruce Prichard production."
Dave Meltzer reports McMahon and Prichard will have control over the "big decisions" concerning the direction of the brand but the "little" decisions will be decided by someone else.
"McMahon and Prichard will be behind the big decisions, not the little ones, and will be behind marketing, promotion, and direction. Their role in booking may only be regarding those at the top" said Meltzer.
The brand is set to launch a whole new look and format very soon, with a new logo with music provided by Wale the only thing confirmed thus far.
