WWE WrestleMania 38 Reportedly Set To Be A Two-Night Event

WWE talent and fans were very happy with the last two-night WrestleMania event earlier this year, and management has shifted their view and are progressing with plans to make this happen again.

In an update from FightFul Select, WWE is working toward making WrestleMania 38 a two-night event with the show set to take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, 2022.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will was announced to take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and WrestleMania 39 is set for Sunday, April 2, 2023 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will reportedly be a two-night event as was the case for 2020 and 2021.

Main Roster WWE Producer Spotted More Often At WWE NXT Tapings

Following reports that the WWE NXT brand will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward, Fightful Select is reporting that McMahon and Prichard were not at the latest set of NXT te[...] Sep 01 - Following reports that the WWE NXT brand will be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard going forward, Fightful Select is reporting that McMahon and Prichard were not at the latest set of NXT te[...]

WWE NXT Will Reportedly Be Produced By Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, the subject of NXT and the upcoming changes to the brand were discussed. Bryan Alvarez revealed that he has heard from sources who tell him NXT w[...] Sep 01 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, the subject of NXT and the upcoming changes to the brand were discussed. Bryan Alvarez revealed that he has heard from sources who tell him NXT w[...]

Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT Increases

The viewership for Tuesday's taped edition of WWE NXT is in and there has been an increase. The 2-hour broadcast on USA Network drew 717,000 live viewers, which is up from the 685,000, according to S[...] Sep 01 - The viewership for Tuesday's taped edition of WWE NXT is in and there has been an increase. The 2-hour broadcast on USA Network drew 717,000 live viewers, which is up from the 685,000, according to S[...]

On This Day [9/1]: Kane Electrocutes Shane McMahon's Testicles, Mark Henry Fights Rusev & More

On this day in WWE back in 2014, current AEW stars Miro (formerly Rusev) and Mark Henry had an interaction live as Henry came out to challenge Rusev on behalf of the United States. In addition to t[...] Sep 01 - On this day in WWE back in 2014, current AEW stars Miro (formerly Rusev) and Mark Henry had an interaction live as Henry came out to challenge Rusev on behalf of the United States. In addition to t[...]

Linda McMahon Named Chairman of the Center for the American Woman

The America First Policy Institute has announced as of today that Linda McMahon will now serve as the Chairman of the Center for the American Worker for the organization. A press release has been sen[...] Sep 01 - The America First Policy Institute has announced as of today that Linda McMahon will now serve as the Chairman of the Center for the American Worker for the organization. A press release has been sen[...]

CM Punk Responds To Rumors Of AJ Lee Coming To AEW

CM Punk recently spoke with the New York Post about his newfound career in All Elite Wrestling, and he was asked about his wife: former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, and if we will ever see her return to[...] Sep 01 - CM Punk recently spoke with the New York Post about his newfound career in All Elite Wrestling, and he was asked about his wife: former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, and if we will ever see her return to[...]

Tony Khan On Why Working With Outside Talent Benefits AEW

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he spoke about his views on working with other wrestling promotions, as well as how he feels it benefits All Elite Wrestling in t[...] Sep 01 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he spoke about his views on working with other wrestling promotions, as well as how he feels it benefits All Elite Wrestling in t[...]

Matt Cardona Doesn't Want To Team With Chelsea Green Anymore

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have been teaming together in IMPACT Wrestling for the Homecoming King and Queen Tournament, but Cardona says that he doesn't want to keep teaming with her in the future[...] Sep 01 - Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have been teaming together in IMPACT Wrestling for the Homecoming King and Queen Tournament, but Cardona says that he doesn't want to keep teaming with her in the future[...]

CM Punk Reveals He Was Told He'd "Never Make It" In WWE

CM Punk was a guest on Busted Open Radio this morning, where he spoke about some of the talent he's looking forward to working with in All Elite Wrestling. “The lame answer is everybody. I&rs[...] Sep 01 - CM Punk was a guest on Busted Open Radio this morning, where he spoke about some of the talent he's looking forward to working with in All Elite Wrestling. “The lame answer is everybody. I&rs[...]

WATCH: Sasha Banks Takes Paqui One Chip Challenge

Sasha Banks appeared on Hot Ones today, where she took the Paqui One Chip Challenge. The chips are notoriously spicy, which is why they're sold as one chip and set up as a challenge. You can watch t[...] Sep 01 - Sasha Banks appeared on Hot Ones today, where she took the Paqui One Chip Challenge. The chips are notoriously spicy, which is why they're sold as one chip and set up as a challenge. You can watch t[...]

Damian Priest Believes Bad Bunny Will Be Back in WWE

Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he discussed the possibility of Bad Bunny returning to WWE in the future. “Yes. H[...] Sep 01 - Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he discussed the possibility of Bad Bunny returning to WWE in the future. “Yes. H[...]

WWE Files Trademark That Seems To Indicate Women's Tournament Has New Name

WWE has filed a new trademark with the US Patent & Trademark Office as of August 27th for what appears to be the new official name of the Queen of the Ring tournament, as previously reported to be[...] Sep 01 - WWE has filed a new trademark with the US Patent & Trademark Office as of August 27th for what appears to be the new official name of the Queen of the Ring tournament, as previously reported to be[...]

Vaccines Required For AEW's Queens Debut and Jericho's Cruise

It was previously reported that WWE will have to undergo updated COVID-19 restrictions due to New York's new COVID-19 policies going into effect before their big Madison Square Garden show on Septembe[...] Sep 01 - It was previously reported that WWE will have to undergo updated COVID-19 restrictions due to New York's new COVID-19 policies going into effect before their big Madison Square Garden show on Septembe[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - CM Punk, Chris Jericho/MJF Interviews, More

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s new Dynamite episode on TNT. Announced card: - Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook - Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy [...] Sep 01 - AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s new Dynamite episode on TNT. Announced card: - Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook - Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy [...]

Rikishi's Niece Murdered, $50,000 Reward For Any Information

Rikishi took to Twitter to ask for help and information that could help in capturing the person who murdered his niece. His niece Jaedah Tofaeono aged just 16 was killed on July 30 in a shooting, whi[...] Sep 01 - Rikishi took to Twitter to ask for help and information that could help in capturing the person who murdered his niece. His niece Jaedah Tofaeono aged just 16 was killed on July 30 in a shooting, whi[...]

AEW Star MJF Reveals Which WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Him

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes and discussed which WWE Hall of Famer inspired him to get into pro wrestling. Here is what he said: “Roddy Piper.&rdqu[...] Sep 01 - Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes and discussed which WWE Hall of Famer inspired him to get into pro wrestling. Here is what he said: “Roddy Piper.&rdqu[...]

WWE Reveals New Date For Rescheduled New Orleans Show

WWE has announced a new date for their rescheduled event in New Orleans. We reported a couple of days ago that the company decided to reschedule the October 1, 2021, SmackDown taping due to the[...] Sep 01 - WWE has announced a new date for their rescheduled event in New Orleans. We reported a couple of days ago that the company decided to reschedule the October 1, 2021, SmackDown taping due to the[...]

Five Former WWE Superstars Now Free Agents

As of today, September 1, 2021 a number of former WWE Superstars are now free agents and able to sign with any wrestling promotion they like. Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Santana Gar[...] Sep 01 - As of today, September 1, 2021 a number of former WWE Superstars are now free agents and able to sign with any wrestling promotion they like. Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Santana Gar[...]

Will Ospreay Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He posted the following on Twitter: “I’m sure I’ll be back in no time so other[...] Sep 01 - Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He posted the following on Twitter: “I’m sure I’ll be back in no time so other[...]

Brian Knobs 'Very Concerned About His Future' Following Hospitalization

Brian Knobs Facebook page has updated fans on his condition and things don't look too great for the former WWE Tag Team Champion, noting that Knobs is "very concerned about his future." “Hello [...] Sep 01 - Brian Knobs Facebook page has updated fans on his condition and things don't look too great for the former WWE Tag Team Champion, noting that Knobs is "very concerned about his future." “Hello [...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc II Planned For October

WWE is set to bring back Halloween Havoc again in October. PWInsider is reporting the Halloween Havoc theme will again be used for an upcoming episode of NXT, with speculation it could take place on [...] Sep 01 - WWE is set to bring back Halloween Havoc again in October. PWInsider is reporting the Halloween Havoc theme will again be used for an upcoming episode of NXT, with speculation it could take place on [...]

CM Punk Informs UFC He's Retired From MMA Ahead of AEW All Out Debut

A report from MMAFighting.com reveals that CM Punk has notified UFC that he has retired from mixed martial arts. Punk was required to inform UFC of his status so he could be removed from UFC’s [...] Sep 01 - A report from MMAFighting.com reveals that CM Punk has notified UFC that he has retired from mixed martial arts. Punk was required to inform UFC of his status so he could be removed from UFC’s [...]

AEW Dark Results (August 31st 2021)

AEW aired their second YouTube show of the week tonight with episode 105 of AEW Dark. The show was filmed after the AEW Rampage show from the United Centre on August 20th so a long gap between filming[...] Aug 31 - AEW aired their second YouTube show of the week tonight with episode 105 of AEW Dark. The show was filmed after the AEW Rampage show from the United Centre on August 20th so a long gap between filming[...]