CM Punk Responds To Rumors Of AJ Lee Coming To AEW
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 01, 2021
CM Punk recently spoke with the New York Post about his newfound career in All Elite Wrestling, and he was asked about his wife: former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, and if we will ever see her return to the ring.
Punk shot down the rumors immediately.
“I just want to say no...just because of her neck. The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. I wouldn’t want her to jeopardize her health and neither would she, so we’ll put an end to that rumor right now."
AJ hasn't wrestled since 2014, having to retire due to a neck injury. Since then, she has mainly focused on writing.
