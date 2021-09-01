CM Punk Reveals He Was Told He'd "Never Make It" In WWE

CM Punk was a guest on Busted Open Radio this morning, where he spoke about some of the talent he's looking forward to working with in All Elite Wrestling.

“The lame answer is everybody. I’ve never worked with The Young Bucks. I’ve never worked with Kenny Omega. I’ve worked with Cody in what, 2009? Those are the guys that I never mention when I’m doing media because I always feel the need to put the spotlight on other young guys like Darby Allin, Pillman Jr. Hobbs, Ricky Starks. There’s people that have potential. If you know anything about wrestling, and you watch the program, you see those guys, and you go, ‘That guy right there. That guy’s got something.’ I love how they are rough around the edges. That’s so great. It reminds me of watching an old wrestling television show, studio wrestling, and seeing guys where not everything is super polished. Not everything is an LED screen. These guys have different gear, different looks, personalities that are all different. You can tell they all come from different spots. They’ve trained in different ways and they have different styles. That’s what 100% attracted me to the AEW locker room. Why wouldn’t I want to wrestle these guys? Why wouldn’t I want to go there? You can talk about big money matches. There’s way more in AEW than there is anywhere else for me.”

Punk also spoke about how he was told he'd never make it in WWE.