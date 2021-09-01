Vaccines Required For AEW's Queens Debut and Jericho's Cruise

It was previously reported that WWE will have to undergo updated COVID-19 restrictions due to New York's new COVID-19 policies going into effect before their big Madison Square Garden show on September 10th.

However, it's looking like WWE won't be the only wrestling organization affected by this.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that anyone attending their Queens, NY debut on September 22nd at Arthur Ashe Stadium will need to be vaccinated in order to attend.

Proof of Vaccination to Enter AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 22



Proof of Vaccination to Enter AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 22

It's not clear on whether or not masks will be required at the event.

In addition to this, Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise will have the same requirement of proof of vaccination for talent and guests alike, as stated by Norwegian Cruise Lines.

“Each guest must submit proof they have completed the full cycle of required doses for the vaccine administered at least 2 weeks prior to their sail date.”

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reached out to the cruise line subsidiary, which will be producing the cruise, and got the following statement back: