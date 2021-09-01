WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vaccines Required For AEW's Queens Debut and Jericho's Cruise

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 01, 2021

It was previously reported that WWE will have to undergo updated COVID-19 restrictions due to New York's new COVID-19 policies going into effect before their big Madison Square Garden show on September 10th.

However, it's looking like WWE won't be the only wrestling organization affected by this.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that anyone attending their Queens, NY debut on September 22nd at Arthur Ashe Stadium will need to be vaccinated in order to attend.

It's not clear on whether or not masks will be required at the event.

In addition to this, Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise will have the same requirement of proof of vaccination for talent and guests alike, as stated by Norwegian Cruise Lines.

“Each guest must submit proof they have completed the full cycle of required doses for the vaccine administered at least 2 weeks prior to their sail date.”

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reached out to the cruise line subsidiary, which will be producing the cruise, and got the following statement back:

“We can confirm that in compliance with Norwegian Cruise Line’s health and safety protocol and 100% vaccine requirement, everyone on board all of our 2021 events on Norwegian Gem including all guests, crew, and talent will be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Source: CagesideSeats.com
